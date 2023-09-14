The Center for the Arts is pleased to present an evening with Shawn Mullins and Steve Poltz on September 17, 2023 in the Marisa Funk Theater.

After a series of indie releases and growing buzz in the Atlanta music scene, Shawn Mullins’ critical and commercial breakthrough came when 1998 Soul’s Core shot him to fame on the strength of Grammy-nominated No. 1 hit, “Lullaby” followed by AAA/Americana No. 1 hit “Beautiful Wreck” from 2006’s 9th Ward Pickin’ Parlor. His song, “Shimmer” was used in promotion of the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney and was included on the Dawson’s Creek soundtrack. His co-written song “All in My Head” from 2008’s Honeydew and it was featured in episode one of the hit TV sitcom “Scrubs.”