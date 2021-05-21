The Center for the Arts kicks off Spring Membership Drive

The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley launched its Spring Membership Drive May 18 and in the process will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the arts venue which last year completed an extensive renovation, including state of the art sound and an adjustable seating plan.

Joining The Center as a member — or upgrading for current members — will also make donors eligible to win a number of different prizes through weekly drawings, and all donors will be entered into the pool for the grand prize which will consist of four tickets to all four shows in The Center’s 2021 Summer Concert Series and WorldFest Day. The grand prize winner will be drawn June 7.

The Center for the Arts is proud to be celebrating its 20th anniversary and is looking forward to the next 20 years of serving the community. Their venue has been meticulously redesigned not only for the patrons but for artists as well. Memberships support the launch of Nevada County’s first 500 seat performing arts venue and continue to create programming for over 7,500 local youth annually. Students are able to attend aerial circus, theater, painting, and comedy classes throughout the year. Portions of the funds raised during the membership drive help provide scholarships for families who cannot afford to pay.

The Center has always believed that the arts must be accessible for all and strive to provide a rich and inspiring arts scene in its premier venue. The newly renovated space includes a new ADA compliant entrance and a copper hearing loop system to enable hard-of-hearing patrons with telecoil hearing aids to tune in to The Center’s sound system giving them a richer listening experience.

The Center is appreciative of the ongoing support of the community and thanks those who are willing and able to help them see The Center into the next 20 years and beyond.

Please consider supporting the ongoing efforts of The Center for the Arts and helping ensure a vibrant future for all of the arts within Nevada County.

Source: The Center for the Arts

Union file photo