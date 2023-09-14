photo
Courtesy photo

Vince Herman is out to have some fun! After starting the band “Leftover Salmon” 33 years ago, Vince has released an album of his own and is hitting the road to play a batch of songs developed in his new Nashville home. It’s a bit of a departure from the salmon sound as he digs into his idea of what country music is. There are some bluegrass and Cajun influences and honky tonk ballads all piled atop great players taking the tunes for a ride.

When the pandemic swept across America in 2020, Vince Herman bought an RV and hit the road. “And by the time I hit Nashville, I didn’t leave for a month because there were so many good, creative things going on here,” Herman, the lead singer and guitarist for jam-grass pioneers Leftover Salmon, tells Rolling Stone. “I got a publishing deal and I started co-writing for the first time in my life. It just brought a lot out of me, it was inspiring.” That renewed spark of creative fire has molded itself into Enjoy the Ride, Herman’s debut country album.