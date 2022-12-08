The Center for the Arts Board Member Bake-off Auction supports center’s programs
The Center for the Arts Board of Directors along with several staff members and supporters of The Center are baking up some homemade holiday treats for an annual silent auction. The Center for the Arts Board Bake Off Auction is open now through December 21. Bidding takes place at https://bit.ly/3SORoL9.
The Center continues to need your support. We have the ability to offer free, community-focused programs and affordable art classes directly from donations earned through these auctions, fundraising events, and memberships. This holiday season please consider becoming a member and/or participating in our fun, online auction that will directly further our mission to make the arts accessible for our local community and beyond. Take advantage of holiday needs for baked items, and capitalize on the competitiveness of the friends and families of our board members while supporting the arts.
Items can be picked up at The Center on Dec. 22 and 23, from noon to 5 p.m.
We truly appreciate your efforts to keep The Center a vibrant hub for the arts in downtown Grass Valley.
Source: The Center for the Arts
WHAT: The Center for the Arts Board Bake Off Auction
WHERE: Online ClickBid: https://bit.ly/3SORoL9
WHEN: Now through Dec. 21, at midnight
Magical Clara and the Nutcracker Ballet returns to Miners Foundry
The Miners Foundry Cultural Center and Holt Ballet Conservatory are pleased to present “Clara & The Nutcracker” in four performances December 8 through 10. Enjoy a delightful presentation of holiday cheer and tradition in historical…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments