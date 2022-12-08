The Center for the Arts Board Member Bake-off Auction supports center’s programs

The Center for the Arts Board of Directors along with several staff members and supporters of The Center are baking up some homemade holiday treats for an annual silent auction. The Center for the Arts Board Bake Off Auction is open now through December 21. Bidding takes place at https://bit.ly/3SORoL9 .

The Center continues to need your support. We have the ability to offer free, community-focused programs and affordable art classes directly from donations earned through these auctions, fundraising events, and memberships. This holiday season please consider becoming a member and/or participating in our fun, online auction that will directly further our mission to make the arts accessible for our local community and beyond. Take advantage of holiday needs for baked items, and capitalize on the competitiveness of the friends and families of our board members while supporting the arts.

Items can be picked up at The Center on Dec. 22 and 23, from noon to 5 p.m.

We truly appreciate your efforts to keep The Center a vibrant hub for the arts in downtown Grass Valley.

Source: The Center for the Arts