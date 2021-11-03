The beauty of Japan comes alive at Kodo Antiques

The aesthetic of Japan will come to life Nov. 6 through 14 at the Kodo Arts Warehouse with a new collaborative show and sale that combines old-world Japanese antique treasures with contemporary art inspiration. Kodo Arts Japanese Antiques will have a unique display of modern ceramic pieces from Japan’s leading modern ceramic artists, including pieces by Takuma Murakoshi, the hottest modern ceramic potter in Japan at the moment. Known for his swashbuckling, free approach to ceramics and earthy, wild creations, he fires his pieces in a climbing kiln, wood fired for three days, producing glazes unpredictable and organic. A sip of sake from one of his sake cups is sublime. Using the clays from Shigaraki, outside of Kyoto, they are rough and have white stones that melt during firing creating unique glazes. Called “choseki” in Japanese, meaning long life stones, they are rich in feldspar. This accounts for the amazing textures he achieves. A modern day Musashi with black beard and pony tail, his love for ceramics can be felt in each and every piece.

Kodo Arts will also be showing a large format Japanese screen of calligraphy art by well known local artist Miyu Tamamura. This piece was done with a large calligraphy brush in front of an audience of hundreds in 2009. The artist enters a meditative state and then completes the painting, creating in the moment. A video of the performance can be viewed on YouTube. Type in Live Japanese Caligraphy by Miyu.

As she explains it in her own words, “The moment the brush hits the paper is the birth of art. The moment the brush leaves the paper that is the death of art. Calligraphy is a tracing of invisible energy made visible in the most spontaneous and artistic way.”

Calligraphy is one of the arts still used in Japan to still the mind and sharpen the spirit. It requires full attention to each moment and each breath. In the old days, any samurai who claimed to be a master often excelled in the art of calligraphy as one had to be in the zone, free of any deliberation or imagining to achieve the elusive oneness with the brush. Like archery, swordmanship, the art of tea or meditation it was one more tool to train the spirit and heart.

The Kodo Arts Warehouse will also be full of beautiful antique furniture, home décor, garden, kimonos, architectural items and the unusual. Nov. 6 through 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Open to the public twice a year. Call 530-478-0812 or email kodo-arts.com with questions.

Source: Kodo Arts Japanese Antiques

The aesthetic of Japan will come to life Nov. 6 through 14 at the Kodo Arts Warehouse with a new collaborative show and sale that combines old-world Japanese antique treasures with contemporary art inspiration.

Provided photo

Kodo Arts Japanese Antiques will have a unique display of modern ceramic pieces from Japan's leading modern ceramic artists, including pieces by Takuma Murakoshi.

Provided photo