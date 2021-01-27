The Artist’s Way and Freedom to Write workshops offered online

Maxima Kahn is offering two workshops for creative people and those desiring to be more creative, starting in February: The Artist’s Way and Freedom to Write. Both are offered online via Zoom in a small group format and are highly interactive.

No need to be stuck in the doldrums because of the pandemic. Maxima Kahn is offering two workshops for creative people and those desiring to be more creative, starting in February: The Artist’s Way and Freedom to Write. Both are offered online via Zoom in a small group format and are highly interactive.

The Artist’s Way is for creative people of all kinds and anyone wishing for more creativity, fulfillment, and engagement in their lives. Freedom to Write is a creative writing workshop for all types of writers at all levels of experience, helping them to write fluidly, imaginatively and powerfully.

The Artist’s Way

The Artist’s Way is a 13-week course, based on the bestselling book by Julia Cameron. Rather than teaching students how to make art, the course is designed for anyone who wishes to be more creative and fulfilled in their lives, whether as a painter, potter, gardener, filmmaker, dancer, weaver or other.

“The Artist’s Way is about uncovering and recovering your creativity, imagination, passion and joy, so that you can create the life your heart dreams of. It is about making time for what you love, what brings you joy and freeing yourself of blocks that have held you back. You learn practical tools and engage in inner discovery, so that you can create a life you love. It is a profound journey that has brought life-changing rewards to countless people,” Kahn says.

The Artist’s Way meets on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. on Zoom. Registration by Feb. 2 is recommended.

Freedom to Write

Freedom to Write is for writers who are longing to ignite their inspiration and create powerful writing in a supportive and stimulating setting.

Open to writers in all genres and at all levels of experience, the method focuses on cultivating each writer’s unique voice and strengths, while learning new tools and skills of the writer’s craft. Students write together in class each week and have the option to share their writing and receive supportive feedback. Students also receive support in setting and reaching individual writing goals and developing a regular writing practice.

Kahn says of the class, “This approach is profoundly effective for all sorts of writing—from poetry to screenplays, memoir to fiction, from writing as healing to writing for publication, from beginners to experienced writers. I teach writers how to access inspiration, cultivate their creativity and let their writing flow. I also teach them how to hone their writing to make it more powerful. This approach consistently generates remarkable writing, and we have fun!”

The class meets for eight weeks on Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. on Zoom, starting Feb. 11. Pre-registration is required.

To find out more about both classes and to register, visit https://brilliantplayground.com/offerings/ or call Maxima at 530-263-9780.

About Maxima Kahn

A teacher and creative life coach, Maxima Kahn has been teaching and working one-on-one with writers and artists since 2004. She has taught at the University of California Davis extension, has been a participant at the Community of Writers at Squaw Valley, the Colrain Conference and the Vermont Studio Center, and her writing has been featured in numerous literary journals. Her book of poetry, Fierce Aria, was published by Finishing Line Press.