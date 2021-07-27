‘The Art of Origami’ with CATS

Join Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m., via Zoom, as CATS concludes its virtual cultural enrichment this summer, featuring The Art of Origami, by Patty Lum-Ohmann.

Patty is one of the founders of CATS, is currently on its Board of Directors, and is cast in next year’s “The Joy Luck Club” at the Nevada Theatre. She is skilled and gifted in arts and crafts. Friends and families especially love her original, exquisite cards, designed for them personally. Patience is a virtue and is necessary when it comes to origami.

Origami is the art of paper folding, which is often associated with the Japanese culture. The goal is to transform a flat square sheet of paper into a finished sculpture through meticulous folding and sculpting techniques. The basic origami folds can be combined in a variety of ways to make intricate designs. The best-known origami model is the Japanese paper crane. Patty will teach us how to fold a paper crane, a lotus, and how to fold a dollar bill (or any monetary bill) into a bowtie. Many wait staff in our community have had the pleasure of receiving a thank you memento in the form of an origami money bowtie after Patty has frequented their restaurants. Origami is great for developing concentration and creativity. The class is appropriate for children and adults.

Patty Lum-Ohmann will be presenting “The Art of Origami.”

