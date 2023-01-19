Fine Art Photographer Tom Quinn’s “The Art of Nature, Along the Cascade Canal” has a dynamic blend of the unexpected viewpoint and a subtle, yet keen and captivating perception of what occurs organically in nature.
As much as Quinn enjoys traveling and photographing grand landscapes, he finds satisfaction in seeking out overlooked beauty close to home; In the case of the works in this exhibit, that being primarily along the Cascade Canal on Banner Mountain above Nevada City.
“I am particularly fascinated exploring the art of nature, often with a focus on nature as an abstract artist,” he said.
The core of the show is a series of images of ice. Each has been printed on metal to highlight the intricate details of the complex crystalline ice patterns. The wide array of colors within the series are generally “as-seen” and vary depending upon the location of the ice, the degree to which red clay soils or other sediments are contained within the ice, the reflections from adjacent trees and shrubs, and the angle of the sun. The results are truly mind-boggling. Nature is an abstract artist.
The show also includes abstract reflections, local flora, and a black and white series in which leaves appear to take on anthropomorphic (human) characteristics.
The show runs January 19 through February 19 at the Nevada City Winery, located at 321 Spring Street. An opening reception takes place January 20, from 5-7 p.m. Check ncwinery.com/events for open hours and more infomation, or call (530) 265-9463.