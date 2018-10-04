‘The Appearing’ series with Pastors Robert Fisher and Shawn Boonstra arrives in Dobbins

More has been written in the Bible about the second coming of Jesus Christ than any other prophecy. Is the time near?

Pastors Robert Fisher and Shawn Boonstra will lead a timely and interactive discussion at Vivian Johnson Hall, 10034 Marysville Road in Dobbins, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, according to a release.

Local Dobbins radio station KIIW-LP 93.3 FM and the Dobbins Seventh-day Adventist Church are sponsoring the workshops; there is no cost to attend. A light dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Registration for the event is at http://www.appearing.org/Dobbins.

As global unrest and natural disasters across the planet build in intensity and frequency, many are left wondering if the time is near.

Boonstra from the Voice of Prophecy will explores the myths and facts that surround "The Appearing" — an event mentioned over 2,500 times in the Bible.

All workshop attendees will receive a free copy of "The Appearing" book from author Boonstra covering the circumstances and events surrounding "The Second Coming."

The first of five presentations is "A Planet in Upheaval," at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11.

The next presentations will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, "The Abomination of Desolation"; 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, "The Appearing," 2 p.m. "Prophecy Interrupted," and at 4 p.m. "The Battle of Armageddon."

A free luncheon will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 13, at Vivian Johnson Hall, 10034 Marysville Road in Dobbins prior to the last two workshops.

Pastor Boonstra is the speaker/director for the Voice of Prophecy ministry. His broadcasts, live seminars and books have been a source of inspiration around the globe, and over the years, his live events have been presented on every continent except Antarctica.

Each week, he hosts the Voice of Prophecy's flagship broadcast, Disclosure.

The program — which features his wife, Voice of Prophecy associate speaker Jean Boonstra, and special guests — takes a look at current events and trends, with an emphasis on how the Bible's perspective on today's issues is more relevant than ever.

Robert Fisher has a Masters of Divinity degree, and has shared these Bible prophecies around the world. He served as a pastor in Pennsylvania prior to relocating to Northern California with his wife and three children.

Vivian Johnson Hall is located at 10034 Marysville Road in Dobbins. For more information call 530-701-5339.