The 36th annual Elly Award nomination announcements & reception

The Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance will announce the names of more than 400 Elly nominees at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12.

This year's Elly nomination announcements and reception will be held at the Howe Avenue Theatre located inside the park at 2201 Cottage Way, according to a release.

Free admission to the Elly nomination announcement party includes light refreshments, membership specials and an exciting raffle. Immediately following the announcements, all nominees will receive printed Elly nomination certificates. Certificates will be mailed to theaters that are unable to attend. A complete nominee list will be posted to http://www.sarta.com around 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12.

Each year over 70 community theaters in the greater Sacramento area submit more than 200 shows for Elly judging. The top five vote getters in each category are then announced.

Elly nominations are given for the following categories: lead actor, lead actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, director, costume design, lighting design, set design, sound design, overall production and musical direction and choreography, if applicable, in each of eight divisions which include comedy, drama, education-plays, education-musicals, musicals, young people's–plays, young people's-musicals and children's theatre.

Original Works nominees are given for both Original Scripts Adult and Original Scripts Youth.

The Elly Awards are announced in September at two separate ceremonies. Elly Awards Youth Division will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at the Cosumnes High School Performing Arts Center in Elk Grove and Elly Awards Adult Division is scheduled at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at The Center at 2300 in Sacramento.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Aug. 13, for the Youth Elly Ceremony and Sept. 4 for the Adult Elly Ceremony at http://www.brownpapertickets.com.

For more information about the Elly Nomination party or the upcoming Elly Awards Ceremonies, please contact the SARTA office at 916-443-8229 or visit the web site at http://www.sarta.com.

Source: Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance.