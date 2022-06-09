That’s gold!: Steve Hytner to perform at the Center for the Arts with local comedian Trevor Wade

“After these incredibly insane couple of years, to be in a room with people, where there is an actual comedian telling stories about the experiences that were shared, that we can laugh together again, maybe know that we have completely different points of view, but for this evening … ’those three cocktails were delicious and Hytner was funny.’” So goes the personal invitation from the man known by many as the Seinfeld character Kenny Bania. Steve Hytner performs at the Center for The Arts Saturday, June 18, at 8 p.m.

A self-described “actor who does stand up,” Hytner said he brings his own life perspective to the stage. “I think one of my strengths as a comedian is being up there and being myself and being in my own skin.”

Hytner trained as a serious actor in New York and broke into the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in an effort to get stage time, he said. “This was in the 80s and stand up was having its first real boom and people would say ‘you should try that’ and I was really just after some performing stage time of any kind, so I tried stand up and it turns out I have some talent at it. I think it was my stage experience and acting experience that allowed me to be very present on stage.”

Though Hytner is best known for his portrayal of the annoying Kenny Bania on the iconic Seinfeld series, he has nearly 100 acting credits to his name. “I’ve had a really wonderful film and TV career and have had amazing experiences,” he said, while sharing stories of roles he did not get, including several failed auditions for Seinfeld characters, before ultimately landing his role as Bania.

“I look at that time as an amazing time in my life. As I was doing that show I knew I was on a legendary iconic show. There was something about doing that show that you just knew. It was amazing in its moment,” he said.

Like many people working in the entertainment industry, Hytner found some creative outlets for making a living while on lockdown. “I was doing a bunch of corporate Zoom shows during the pandemic. Now the crazy thing about that is there could be a couple hundred people out there, so I had to do stand up with all the microphones off. Apparently, they wanted someone to do 45 minutes of standup and not get a single laugh, so they said, well, that’s gotta be Hytner,” he joked.

As for surviving the pandemic, he stated, “Everybody had to get creative. I talk about the pandemic in the act, and I am proud of it. I don’t talk about anything political, at all. I’m not interested in it. It’s not funny and at the same time, I like the fact that I don’t have to stay away from the subject. There’s plenty that we can all laugh about. We’ve become so polarized by being alone and now that we are back out and we are in front of each other, hopefully we can have a little more civility and a little more humor in the shared experience of what we went through. Not the different experience we went through or what we feel it was, the shared experience of what actually happened.”

Hytner, who lived in Nevada County from 2011 to 2014, is beloved by many throughout the community. While living here he volunteered for several community nonprofits and played the role of the acerbic judge for several of the Center’s “Dancing with Our Stars” fundraisers before moving to Reno where he currently resides. He said he is looking forward to returning to the Center to perform new material in front of many who know him well. “I lived in Grass Valley. It was a very important time in my life and my family’s life. We were welcomed with open arms by a lot of loving people, so my feelings and my memories of the area are pristine.”

LOCAL TALENT

Opening the show is local actor and comedian Trevor Wade. Wade has been coproducing comedy open mics and shows in Nevada County for the past four years and has another comedy show at the Miners Foundry on June 17.

“I just wanted an outlet and place to practice standup, which I was very interested in, without having to drive to Sacramento. Now there are a variety of shows out there which is kind of encouraging and great to see,” said Wade.

Wade said the June 17 show will feature Chase O’Donnell who is traveling from Southern California and can often be seen opening for popular comedian Christina P. “She has also appeared on a number of shows including ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ ‘The Amazing Race’ and she is amazingly funny,” said Wade.

As for the opening for Steve Hytner at the Center for the Arts on June 18, Wade said, “I’m extremely honored to be opening for Steve. He’s an incredible talent with a storied career that spans decades at this point. More than anything, I will learn a lot from watching him. It feels great to be included in the night.”

Wade understands The Center for the Arts may draw a different crowd than other venues and is looking forward to performing for them. “My goal is always one new fan every show and this is a great opportunity to expose myself to a new audience.”

Getting back out in front of a live crowd feels good, Hytner said, and added he strives to be inclusive. “I’m more about the shared experience we all have than trying to push buttons. If someone has a problem with my act, it’s probably their problem. I’m not that cutting edge. I think I’m very funny and you can kind of get lost in it and laugh for 45 minutes to an hour and it’s a great time. Please, on this Saturday night, hang out, have a few sips, have a bunch of laughs. I am genuinely looking forward to it.”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at http://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

KNOW & GO WHO: Comedian Steve Hytner, with opener Trevor Wade WHERE: The Center for The Arts, 314 W Main St, Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, June 18, at 8 p.m. MORE INFO: Visit thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384

Steve Hytner performs at the Center for The Arts Saturday, June 18, at 8 p.m.

Provided photo

Trevor Wade performs on the Deer Creek Stage in Nevada City.

Photo by Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Hytner, who lived in Nevada County from 2011 to 2014, is beloved by many throughout the community.

Photo by Mark Singer