That ol’ country sound — A tribute to Bonnie Rait at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley

WHERE: The Center for the Arts

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

Lorraine Gervais, Brielle Nielson and Kate Haight will pay tribute to the music of Bonnie Raitt with a dance concert at The Center for the Arts in downtown Grass Valley on Saturday.

More than just a best-selling artist, respected guitarist, expressive singer, and accomplished songwriter, Bonnie Raitt is an institution in American music.

Born to a musical family, the 10-time Grammy winner was named by Rolling Stone as one of the "100 Greatest Singers of All Time" and one of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time."

She was raised in Los Angeles in a climate of respect for the arts, Quaker traditions, and a commitment to social activism.

Ten years ago Lorraine Gervais & Brielle Nielson discovered that they shared a love for all things Bonnie Raitt and decided to produce a show at the Center for the Arts as a tribute featuring some great local singers and musicians.

They played to a sold out crowd on that first concert in 2007 which spurred them on to produce different musical genre tributes thru the continuing years.

Recommended Stories For You

For this show many of the same artists will be coming together again onstage to perform Raitt's best loved songs, from "Love Sneaking Up On You," "Nick Of Time," "Cry Like A Rainstorm," "Something To Talk About" and many more.

This will be a night full of funky dance grooves to soulful ballads and everything in between.

Lorraine (Lolo Gervais band) & Brielle (SF Symphony Chorus) will be joined once again on vocals by Kate Haight (recently in starring role in "Chicago") with strong lead vocals and 3 part harmonies.

From Austin Texas Bob Villwock will be featured on keyboards along with Jacob Aginsky. Steve Wall and Ray Sayre play guitar along with a surprise guest guitarist. Charlie Faber will play bass and Mark McCartney will be playing drums.