Terry Zwigoff special guest at 22nd Annual Nevada City Film Festival

The 22nd Annual Nevada City Film Festival (NCFF) kicks off its three-day celebration of independent, international filmmaking, next week with an array of award-winning shorts and feature lengths from first time filmmakers, indie darlings, and seasoned film veterans.

Over the years, NCFF has become known for recognizing and supporting new talent including independent filmmakers such as Jonathan Krisel (Portlandia, Baskets), Jason Sussberg (Bill Nye: Science Guy), Patrick Brice (Corporate Animals, The Overnight), Sara Dosa (Fire of Love), David Zellner (Damsel, Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter), Christina Choe (Nancy), and Blackhorse Lowe (Reservation Dogs, Chasing the Light), among others. NCFF has also hosted filmmakers such as Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris (Little Miss Sunshine, Ruby Sparks), Mike Mills, Bill Nye (the Science Guy), and comedians Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim (Cartoon Networks Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), Maria Bamford, Tig Notaro, Nick Kroll, Brent Gelman, and Marc Maron.

One of this year’s special guests is Terry Zwigoff, the director who gave us the outcasts, freaks, weirdos, and geniuses of “Art School Confidential”, “Crumb”, and “Bad Santa”. The Academy Award nominated filmmaker will be in attendance for a special screening of his 2001 cult-classic “Ghost World” followed by Q&A, Saturday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m. at the historic Nevada Theatre.

Born in Appleton, Wisconsin, Zwigoff held several jobs before making his breakthrough feature: the documentary Crumb in 1994. His previous jobs included musician, shipping clerk, printer and welfare office worker. In fact, Zwigoff traces his film career back to discovering a rare blues recording by an unknown Chicago blues musician he discovered in 1978. The experience of the two years spent researching this artist, a highly eccentric Howard Armstrong, became Zwigoff’s first film project, a documentary titled Louie Bluie (1985) which premiered at Telluride and Sundance before it’s theatrical run.

Zwigoff’s next project became the toast of the festival circuit in 1994. A documentary on the underground comic artist Robert Crumb, “Crumb” won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance as well as citations from the New York and Los Angeles Film Critics and the Directors Guild of America. It also became the third highest grossing documentary of all time and was on over 150 Ten Best Lists by years end. However, along with another 1994 documentary hopeful Hoop Dreams (1994), its failure to win even a nomination in the 1994 Academy Awards’ Best Documentary Feature category caused an uproar that resulted in a demand to change the way the Academy voters choose the documentary feature nominees. “Crumb” chronicled Zwigoff’s acquaintance of nearly two decades of Robert Crumb’s life, career, the underground comic scene as well as Crumb’s dysfunctional family.

Even with the enormous success of “Crumb”, Zwigoff refused to sell out to Hollywood. His aversion to corporate commercialism is a well-known trademark. He turned down many more commercial projects while he struggled for five years to make a feature film out of Daniel Clowes’s underground comic strip “Ghost World”. Released in 2001, Ghost World became the summer art house hit and captured Golden Globe nominations for Steve Buscemi and Thora Birch, who played the teenage protagonist Enid. “Ghost World” also brought acclaim for Zwigoff and his co-screenwriter Clowes, a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay in the 2002 Academy Awards. Ghost World wound up on over 150 Ten Best Lists for 2001 and considered one of the twenty-first century’s most fiercely beloved comedies.

The Wall Street Journal wrote about “Ghost World”, “The greatest distinction of “Ghost World” is its singular spirit. Here’s a dark, deadpan comedy about alienated kids that manages to be smart, surpassingly odd, extremely funny and mysteriously endearing at the same time.” The Austin Chronicle called the film, “One of the best portraits of teen anomie this side of Catcher in the Rye” and the LA Weekly added, “Zwigoff pulls off something in Ghost World that seems a minor miracle — he creates someone with a complex inner life.”

Source: Nevada City Film Festival

Know & Go WHAT: 22nd Annual Nevada City Film Festival WHEN: Aug. 26-28 WHERE: Nevada Theatre, Onyx Theatre, Pioneer Park – Nevada City TICKETS: $95/Festival Pass $11/Individual Tickets, $9/Senior, Student, Military INFO: http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com

