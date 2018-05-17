Ten years — 22,000 animals and counting: AnimalSave’s low-cost spay/neuter clinic in Grass Valley

AnimalSave's low-cost spay/neuter clinic has been operating for ten years. After many years of rescuing dogs and cats from local shelters and the community,

AnimalSave realized rescue work alone would not turn the tide on the number of homeless animals filling the shelters.

It was clear what was missing was affordable spay/neuter services that would enable pet owners to be responsible about spaying and neutering their pets.

In 2008, AnimalSave took a giant leap and purchased its 33-foot surgical spay/neuter clinic. Over the past ten years, the clinic has altered over 16,000 dogs, cats and rabbits.

AnimalSave has been directly responsible for spaying or neutering almost 22,000 animals, including the provided vouchers AnimalSave gave out before the clinic opened. This, clearly, has had a huge impact and has reduced the number of animals entering the shelter system.

The numbers don't lie

A female dog and cat can have up to three litters each year with an average breeding life of six years. They can have an average litter of seven puppies or kittens each time.

Cats can come into heat and get pregnant as early as six-months of age and can get pregnant again while still nursing the current litter. While you are still calling her "kitten," she is preparing to be a mom.

Rabbits can have one to 14 babies starting as early as six-months of age and can have multiple litters each year.

With the help of a calculator, it looks like this: 22,000 dogs and cats AnimalSave has altered, divided by two (assuming half were males), equals 11,000 females that will not be adding to the overpopulation of dogs and cats.

11,000 female dogs and cats multiplied by seven offspring, equals 77,000 puppies and kittens that could have been born each litter.

77,000 puppies and kittens multiplied by three litters each year, equals 231,000 puppies and kittens and that could have been born each year.

231,000 puppies and kittens multiplied by six years, equals 1,386,000 puppies and kittens that did not come to AnimalSave, enter the over-crowded shelter system or become one of the four million homeless animals that are euthanized in U.S. shelters every year due to a lack of homes.

If you have dogs or cats that are not spayed or neutered, take care of it for them. Your pet will be much healthier and happier without the burden of producing 126 or more offspring. You will also be doing a service to the community that must step up financially to support more homeless animals.

AnimalSave offers a low-cost spay/neuter service. Sammie's Friends, Pound Puppy Rescue and Nevada County Pets in Need provide vouchers to pet owners needing additional financial assistance.

With all the resources available, the cost to spay or neuter your dog or cat is very little. It is well worth your effort for the lifelong benefits to your pet.

AnimalSave's clinic operates Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Dr. Melinda Newton is the clinic's veterinarian and is an excellent spay/neuter surgeon. She has performed thousands of surgeries.

The clinic's medical staff are also very experienced and our highest concern is the health and safety of the animals. AnimalSave's clinic regularly schedules the more difficult and higher risk animals; including older animals, obese dogs, dogs and cats in heat, cryptorchid males, fearful dogs and cats and feral cats. All breeds are welcomed at our clinic.

If you, someone in your family, or a friend or neighbor has a dog, cat or rabbit that still needs to be altered, call the clinic at 530-477-1706 to make an appointment. You can also complete an on-line registration form at http://www.animalsave.org and one of the staff members will contact you. You'll be helping your pet and you'll be part of the solution.

For more information about the clinic, the foster/adoption program (that has rescued and found forever homes for close to 5,000 shelter and community animals), Penny's Place (the special needs cat sanctuary), and other work done at AnimalSave, contact Carolyn Niehaus at 530-271-7071 x 201 or carolyn@animalsave.org.

Source: AnimalSave.