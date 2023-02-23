The Sierra College Art Department and the Nevada City Film Festival, with additional support from The Sierra College Foundation, Nevada County Campus, are presenting a new speaker series that connects artists in all mediums, with students and the community, according to a press release.

The first event kicks off Friday, February 24, at 6 p.m., in the Multipurpose Room at Sierra College, Nevada County Campus, with a screening of the award-winning documentary film “Tell Them We Were Here” (88min, USA) followed by a Q&A with the film’s co-directors Griff and Keelan Williams.