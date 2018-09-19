Teen swims length of Lake Tahoe for charity

LAKE TAHOE — Angel More, a 15-year-old from the San Francisco Bay Area, became the youngest person to complete the California Triple Crown of marathon swimming when she finished the 21.3 mile swim across Lake Tahoe on Aug. 25.

The 15-hour night swim from South Lake Tahoe to Incline Village came after her 20-mile swim across the Catalina Channel earlier this year, and her 12-mile swim across the Santa Barbara Channel in August of 2017.

More began her swim Friday, Aug. 24 and finished at 12:40 p.m. the next day.

More gained notoriety when she summited Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest point in Africa, at the age of 10, making her the youngest to do it at the time.

“Young people with courage and determination can overcome seemingly impossible odds. Angel is proof of that.”



— John Clause, Children International Recommended Stories For You

According to her personal blog she swam from Alcatraz Island to shore 51 times, from Golden Gate to Bay Bridge six times, Anacapa Channel once.

Through her swims More raises money for Children International, a global nonprofit that aims to get children out of poverty. She began raising money in 2014 according to her fundraising page. Her current campaign has raised $40,507 for the nonprofit.

"What I love about CI is that, in addition to necessities like life-saving medical care, food, education and clothing, kids get to find problems in their community and tackle them as a team with grants from CI," More stated on her blog. "Last year kids took on issues like recycling, chicken farming, education on dangers of early marriage and girls empowerment."

"All of us at Children International are so very grateful for Angel and every single person she inspires to help kids around the world break the cycle of poverty," said Children International Vice President of Philanthropy John Clause in a release. "Young people with courage and determination can overcome seemingly impossible odds. Angel is proof of that."

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.