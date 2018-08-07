Tasting excellence: Competition wines from the Nevada County Fair

Sierra Wine and Grape Growers Association will hold a special event for the results of the Home Winemaking Competition from the Nevada County Fair this year at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at the Ponderosa Hall, Gate 2, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

All wine competition entrants are welcome.

There will be an award ceremony, prizes and an informal tasting of wines entered in this years competition. Interested guests are encouraged to bring a glass.

The special event is being hosted by Rod Byers who coordinates the event at the Fair.

Source: Sierra Wine and Grape Growers Association.