Tasting excellence: Competition wines from the Nevada County Fair
August 7, 2018
Sierra Wine and Grape Growers Association will hold a special event for the results of the Home Winemaking Competition from the Nevada County Fair this year at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at the Ponderosa Hall, Gate 2, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
All wine competition entrants are welcome.
There will be an award ceremony, prizes and an informal tasting of wines entered in this years competition. Interested guests are encouraged to bring a glass.
The special event is being hosted by Rod Byers who coordinates the event at the Fair.
Source: Sierra Wine and Grape Growers Association.
Trending In: Entertainment
- Margaret Matthews: Back pain may be connected to new organs
- 7 venues to visit at Lake Tahoe this summer
- Carolyn Singer: Four favorite perennials for sun or part shade
- Giving locals a platform to shine: Outlandish Experiences launches on Aug. 9
- Rolling out the red carpet : Local filmmaker to screen his movie at the Del Oro Theatre