Spend Sunday, August 6 at Miners Foundry learning about, and celebrating, the LGBTQ+ community at the inaugural Nevada County Pride Festival. While the month of June is officially Pride month, the Nevada County Pride organization wanted to keep the party going, said Board member and Event Chairperson, Kimberly “Pepper” Pepe. “We had a very successful June with over a dozen Pride events and we wanted to continue the celebration throughout the year. This is a way to bring together all those in the community who like to experience the spirit of Pride and inclusivity. “

For those who may not know, Pride is the acknowledgment and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

