Spend Sunday, August 6 at Miners Foundry learning about, and celebrating, the LGBTQ+ community at the inaugural Nevada County Pride Festival. While the month of June is officially Pride month, the Nevada County Pride organization wanted to keep the party going, said Board member and Event Chairperson, Kimberly “Pepper” Pepe. “We had a very successful June with over a dozen Pride events and we wanted to continue the celebration throughout the year. This is a way to bring together all those in the community who like to experience the spirit of Pride and inclusivity. “
For those who may not know, Pride is the acknowledgment and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
The event runs from 1 pm to 10 p.m. and is organized into four distinct acts beginning with a youth talent showcase kicking off at 2 o’clock. Act One will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is hosted by Bright Futures for Youth, Pepper said, “It’s a youth talent show, youth dance performance, and a youth art project. The art project will live at Bright Futures for Youth at their rainbow social.”
Act Two (4 p.m. -5 p.m.) will have you laughing in your seats as three professional comedians each take the stage to bring some insight and humor with an LGBTQ+ focus. The comics are renowned stand-up comedian and spoken word poet, Tea Wade who has performed in 44 states and hails from Nevada County. Wade co-founded The BVNKR and is co-host of the 1PDnD podcast. They will strive to use humor as a means to educate and entertain. Also performing is Sarah Rooker out of Reno, Nevada. Rooker is a festival headliner and featured comedienne opening for Eddie Pepitone, Kyle Kinane, Taylor Tomlinson to name a few. And headlining Act two is activist and Trans Sketchual and Comedy Yachtclub producer Heather Roegiers, out of Sacramento. Her comedy combines an electrifying stage presence with absurd misdirection, leaving the audience laughing together.
Act Three (5:30-7 p.m.) is a talent showcase. The adult talent competition is hosted by local drag queen Cloaca, and burlesque star Cybil Unrest with special guest judges. Talents range from singing to sword swallowing with a variety of acts in between. The grand prize winner will perform as the opener at the next drag brunch that takes place monthly at The National Hotel in Nevada City.
And finally, Act Four (8 p.m.-10 p.m.) is a dance party with DJ Mysdefy spinning tunes. The bar will be open all day with both all ages and alcoholic drinks. The food truck Thai Chic will be outside of Miners Foundry offering food for sale throughout the day. In addition, several vendors and community partners will be set up at the event. A silent auction and raffles will take place throughout the day.
There will be security both inside and outside to ensure the safety of all.
The Nevada County Pride festival is open to all, Pepper said, “It’s a day of joy, celebration, and a shared commitment to inclusivity. It is a free event open to all with a suggested donation at the door, and everyone is welcome.” The suggested donation is $25.00 but they do not want finances to be a barrier to anyone so please come regardless of your ability to pay.
Pepper concluded (as is also stated on the website) “We are thrilled to host this Pride event, a remarkable gathering that will resonate with laughter, music, dance, and the joy of celebration. Our aim is to provide a safe and joyous space where the local community can come together, learn from each other, and create lasting memories that will inspire unity and acceptance long after the event concludes.” For more information go to www.nevadacountypride.org
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.