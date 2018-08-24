Taking home the gold: Author Patt Lind-Kyle wins her second ‘IPPY’ award

WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, starting Sept. 4 and continuing Sept. 11, 18 and 25

Patt Lind-Kyle was recently awarded the 2018 Independent Publisher Book Awards ("IPPY") gold medal for Mind-Body-Spirit category for her newest book, "Embracing the End of Life: A Journey Into Dying & Awakening," (Llewellyn Publications, 2017) according to a release.

This year's contest drew 4,500 entries, and medals went to authors and publishers from 43 U.S. states, 6 Canadian provinces, and 12 countries overseas. The "IPPY" Awards recognize merit in a broad range of subjects and reward authors and publishers in small and medium size presses and university presses around the world.

The magazine and website, Spirituality Today, rated her the Pick of the Year — Top 5 for all religious and spiritual books they reviewed in 2017.

"'Embracing the End of Life' is a remarkable perspective on the dying process, and from all angles." — Spirituality Today.

This is the second IPPY Gold Medal Lind-Kyle has received. Her last book, "Heal Your Mind, Rewire Your Brain: Applying the Exciting New Science of Brain Synchrony for Creativity, Peace and Presence" (Energy Psychology Press, 2010) won the IPPY Gold medal in Health and Wellness.

Patt Lind-Kyle is combining the material from her previous books, "When Sleeping Beauty Wakes Up: A Woman's Tale of Healing the Immune System and Awakening the Feminine" and a contributor to the anthology, "Audacious Aging," in a new four-week workshop called, "Aging Wisely." This workshop will explore the physical, emotional, mental and brain aspects of aging as elders.

Recommended Stories For You

Her two set CDs that accompany "Healing Your Mind" and "Embracing the End of Life" will teach participants the basic brainwave patterns that they can employ to increase inner balance, reduce stress, work with pain and open to a more expanded and healthy awareness as we all age.

Aging Wisely is to learn to become an elder that contributes to our community in creative ways as we grow older.

The four sessions are being held at Unity in the Gold Country church from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, starting Sept. 4 and continuing Sept. 11, 18 and 25.

Contact the church to make reservations to attend.

For further information about Patt Lind-Kyle and her work visit her website at apattlindkyle.com.