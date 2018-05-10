Take a hike! — List of all the events happening during the Celebration of Trails Weekend

TRANSPORTATION: Yuba Bus shuttles to and from both locations all day Saturday

Bear Yuba Land Trust, outdoor recreationists and trail supporters are gearing up for four days of trail activities during the 2018 expanded Celebration of Trails Weekend — the region's biggest annual showcase of local community trails.

This year, the event will kick off with a Fireside Chat at Inn Town Campground on Thursday, May 31, followed by an Ales for Trails event at ol' Republic Brewery Tap House on Friday, June 1, a Hike-A-Thon on the future Pines to Mines Trail and Vendor Villages at two locations with Yuba Bus shuttles running all day on Saturday, June 2, and concluding with a variety of work days, hikes and rides on local trails on Sunday, June 3.

"Trails are one of Nevada County's greatest community assets — they build strong neighborhoods and boost the local economy by attracting visitors to our area who come for the wealth of outdoor experiences trails provide," said Laura Petersen, communications and outreach manager for Bear Yuba Land Trust. "When people get outside and close to nature for healthy exercise and spiritual renewal they feel good and want to protect our beautiful open spaces, forests and riparian corridors. This year we are excited to partner with ol' Republic Brewery to expand to two locations and multiple days for a four-day celebration."

The weekend kicks off with the first Fireside Chat of the 2018 season from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, at Inn Town Campground. It's the second annual offering of this fun, summertime series at the campground located at 9 Kidder Court, Nevada City.

Those who participate will gather around the campfire to talk about trails and hear from special guest, archeologist and Yuba River Trails author, Hank Meals.

Learn more at http://www.bylt.org/events/event/fireside-chat-lets-celebrate-trails/.

Help raise money for local trails during the first Ales for Trails fundraiser of the year while enjoying the draft debut of Trailside IPA, Ol' Republic's newest brew benefiting Bear Yuba Land Trust. Trailside IPA (a session-able hazy) was brewed in support of the land trust for building and maintaining trails.

Meet other participants, sign up in person and get all the details for Saturday's Hike-A-Thon, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the original "Town Parlour," the brewery's Nevada City Tap House. This will be the first of a series of Ales for Trails events held all summer long at various brew pub locations organized by Bear Yuba Land Trust in support of trails.

On Saturday, June 2, interested participants are encouraged to hit the trail for the first annual Hike-A-Thon on the future Pines to Mines Trail (a five mile segment of the Pioneer Trail). The Pines to Mines Trail will someday link the towns of Nevada City and Truckee. The community can raise money for trails with every step and win prizes along the way.

After, meet at the new ol' Republic Roadhouse (old 5 Mile House on Highway 20) and ol' Republic original Nevada City Tap House for two Vendor Villages with many of your favorite outdoor groups and businesses, live music, food trucks, speakers and more. Yuba Bus will provide shuttle rides all day long.

Sunday, June 3, will round out the weekend with a variety of hikes and workdays on local trails led by different organizations.

Learn more about the weekend celebration at BYLT.org.

Register for Bear Yuba Land Trust's first Hike-A-Thon at: https://www.classy.org/campaign/bylt-celebration-of-trails-hike-a-thon/c180887.

Source: Bear Yuba Land Trust