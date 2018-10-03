Take a drive with ‘The King’ — Documentary on Elvis Presley and the American dream at the Auburn State Theatre

Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents "The King" at 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a release.

Forty years after the death of Elvis Presley, two-time Sundance Grand Jury winner Eugene Jarecki's new film takes the King's 1963 Rolls-Royce on a musical road trip across America.

From Memphis to New York, Las Vegas, and beyond, the journey traces the rise and fall of Elvis as a metaphor for this country. Jarecki paints a visionary portrait of the state of the American dream and a penetrating look at how we got here.

A diverse cast of Americans, both famous and not, join the journey, including Alec Baldwin, Rosanne Cash, Chuck D, Emmylou Harris, Ethan Hawke, Mike Myers and Dan Rather, among many others.

"I set out in Elvis' car," said Jarecki, "because he's the poster child of what we're taught to think of as the American dream, right? The poor country boy who rises like a rocket and ends up a king. But from there, it gets more complicated, for Elvis and America."

" . . . this film is brilliant and essential," said Executive Producer Rosanne Cash. "The imagery and interviews so perfectly dovetail that it's like an epic poem, a narrative ballad, a piece of music that makes us deeply contemplate the state of America. I am thrilled so show it to the world for the conversations it will inspire."

"Elvis is a living metaphor for any picture of America you might want to draw." — Greil Marcus.

Source: Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center