Take a drive with ‘The King’ — Documentary on Elvis Presley and the American dream at the Auburn State Theatre
October 3, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “The King”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
TICKETS: General Admission: $8
INFO: Visit http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156 for more information
Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents "The King" at 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a release.
Forty years after the death of Elvis Presley, two-time Sundance Grand Jury winner Eugene Jarecki's new film takes the King's 1963 Rolls-Royce on a musical road trip across America.
From Memphis to New York, Las Vegas, and beyond, the journey traces the rise and fall of Elvis as a metaphor for this country. Jarecki paints a visionary portrait of the state of the American dream and a penetrating look at how we got here.
A diverse cast of Americans, both famous and not, join the journey, including Alec Baldwin, Rosanne Cash, Chuck D, Emmylou Harris, Ethan Hawke, Mike Myers and Dan Rather, among many others.
"I set out in Elvis' car," said Jarecki, "because he's the poster child of what we're taught to think of as the American dream, right? The poor country boy who rises like a rocket and ends up a king. But from there, it gets more complicated, for Elvis and America."
" . . . this film is brilliant and essential," said Executive Producer Rosanne Cash. "The imagery and interviews so perfectly dovetail that it's like an epic poem, a narrative ballad, a piece of music that makes us deeply contemplate the state of America. I am thrilled so show it to the world for the conversations it will inspire."
Recommended Stories For You
"Elvis is a living metaphor for any picture of America you might want to draw." — Greil Marcus.
Source: Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “The King”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
TICKETS: General Admission: $8
INFO: Visit http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156 for more information
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada City to crack down on aggressive panhandlers
- Steven Slack drops out of Grass Valley council race
- Vehicular manslaughter case of Sabrina Distura nears crossroads
- Steven McClenthen enters plea in Nevada County child sex case
- Flower power: Grass Valley couple beautifies downtown with flowers, plants