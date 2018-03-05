Tahoe Mountain Fitness in Truckee brings Les Mills Immersive cycling program, The TRIP, to North Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Mountain Fitness offers over 150 classes per week in disciplines including The TRIP immersive cycling classes, personal training, Pilates, Karate and more. Visit http://www.tahoemountainfit.com for rates, class packs, membership and schedule information.

Step aside, boring workout routines, Tahoe Mountain Fitness is bringing a new exercise program to Truckee.

Les Mills Immersive of New Zealand created The TRIP, an immersive workout experience that combines a 40-minute, multi-peak cycling workout with a journey through digitally-created worlds.

Participants take a seat at a stationary bike and are led by instructors through a workout experience using a cinema-scale screen and sound system.

"We're bringing exercise and entertainment together, Truckee is lacking in entertainment so we've brought it here. You work harder when you're entertained," said Holly Hust, co-owner and director of Tahoe Mountain Fitness.

Hust and her husband, co-owner Jon Van Roo, say they first had to travel internationally to experience The TRIP at a Les Mills fitness conference in Amsterdam, as Tahoe Mountain Fitness is only the third location in the U.S. where such a class exists. During the class with trainers the pair said they were blown away by the experience.

"At one point during that class, I was literally crying. It made me so happy," Hust said.

Van Roo said they looked at each other and knew Tahoe Mountain Fitness needed to offer the experience locally.

"She was in tears of joy and we were both just laughing hysterically because this workout is so wild — we knew we had to bring it to Truckee," Van Roo said.

Taking the TRIP

Picture riding a bike through a video game where the scenery is everything from a wide-open California road on a bluebird day, to riding a bike on the ocean floor, or through the galaxy. The TRIP was created by Les Mills Immersive in New Zealand and allows people to get fit while getting lost in the journey.

"We're taking fitness to a brand new world; there's nothing like this. It lets you redefine your love of fitness with its immersive quality. Watching these videos with the music pumping has a real effect on perceived exertion," Van Roo said.

He and Hust said this type of workout allows people to work harder and faster, burning more calories and getting closer to their goals while feeling like they didn't do much.

"It's a playground; it really is, and it makes fitness fun," Hust added.

She said participants can choose their own exertion level in class, pedaling ahead of the music's beat for a more challenging workout or pedaling behind the beat for more rest. Throughout the 40-minute class, instructors guide you through a maximum performance sequence with uphill climbs, rest periods, and end with strength training.

TRIP set for Saturday launch

Tahoe Mountain Fitness serves members ranging from age 20 through their 70s and says anyone and everyone is welcome.

They even make life easier for parents by offering childcare services and say anyone of any skill level can easily take up a TRIP class.

"Les Mills is constantly partnering with scientific research teams such as the team at Penn State. It has been found that the combined audio-visual features of The TRIP is an effective way to get fit or get even fitter. And the combo of music, awesome visuals and expert coaches makes it oh so fun. Can't think of any exercise experience quite like it," Hust said.

Tahoe Mountain Fitness will launch The TRIP on Saturday, March 3, at 8:15 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., and 12:15 p.m. Memberships and class packs are available and guests should be on the lookout for new student promotional deals including their first-timer drop-in rate of $20.

"We are so, so excited! We've been working very hard over the last couple months to make this real," Hust said.

Cassandra Walker is a special assignments reporter for Sierra Nevada Media Group. She can be reached atcwalker@swiftcom.com