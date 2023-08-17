Live music performance often needs a bit of spectacle to engage its audience—think of the legendary after-hours cutting sessions between tenor sax titans Lester Young and Coleman Hawkins, or the drummer Battles Royale pitting Gene Krupa against Buddy Rich. The duo format can also allow the essence of jazz, its improvisational interplay, to truly shine—think of Louis Armstrong and Earl Hines, or Bill Evans and Jim Hall. Tonight (August 17) at Elixart Herbal Lounge in Nevada City, these time-honored traditions will collide and converge with a night of fierce and friendly rivalry between two twosomes, TMBR and duo B., plus special guest SPELUNKER. The evening will culminate with an all-group cooperative free-for-all.
Local drum/sax duo TMBR—Tim Bulkley and Randy McKean, will be first group to enter the ring. They met six years ago when McKean proposed a musical blind date of sorts, a duo improv session. “I’d seen on FaceBook that this great drummer, a friend of a friend, had just moved from NYC to Grass Valley.” Mckean relates. “I invited him to meet me at Three Forks for dinner before the session. I should have asked him to wear a red carnation, I had no idea what he looked like.” Since that first successful jam, they have played many sessions and gigs together in many contexts, including the avant-jazz quartet Flounder, but over the years their duo sessions have remained a constant. “It’s great to reduce music down to melody and rhythm, to be able to follow each other’s ideas instantly. We may start off with free improvisation and end with a Monk tune.”