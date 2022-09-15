Symphonies in September: InConcert Sierra Orchestra returns

FILE — The InConcert Sierra Orchestra returns to the stage on Sunday, September 18 to launch its2022-23 season of classical concerts.

Submitted photo/Valley Visions Photography

The InConcert Sierra Orchestra returns to the stage on Sunday, September 18 to launch its 2022-23 season of classical concerts. Conductor and Artistic Director Ken Hardin has crafted a program of popular works that will delight all ages.

“I always look forward to working with the top-notch professional players in the InConcert Orchestra; however, this concert will be exceptionally poignant for me, and I’m sure many others, musicians and audience alike. It’s been three years since the ICS Orchestra has been able to perform together due to both COVID and wildfires.”

Sparks will fly with a joyful and energetic program that includes Haydn’s “Symphony #1,” written in 1759, Mozart’s “Symphony #31,” written in 1779, and Beethoven’s “Symphony #1,” written in 1800. All three compositions were written when the composers were in their youthful twenties. These exciting works provide a contrast between three giants of Western music, along with a view of the development of musical form and structure in the Classical Period.

The orchestra, consisting of local and regional professional instrumentalists, will welcome their new concertmaster, Jolán Friedhoff. Friedhoff has been a primary member of the InConcert Sierra Orchestra for many years. She serves on the faculty at UC Davis and holds the position of concertmaster for the Bear Valley Music Festival and Opera Modesto, as well as assistant concertmaster for the Sacramento Choral Society Orchestra. Friedhoff has a bachelor of music degree from Indiana University and master’s degree from the University of Texas, Austin, and has had fellowships to the Tanglewood Music Festival, Blossom Festival, Yale Summer School of Music, and New College Music Festival in Sarasota, Florida.

This first concert of the season will be dedicated to the memory of local community icon Mikail Graham who passed away in July.

“Mikail was a performer, producer, composer, and promoter of music of all genres, and always inclusive. He dedicated his life to making our community an extraordinary place to reside, to visit, and, to perform. Music touches our souls and, for many of us, Mikail did also. He made a difference, and we’d like to honor his memory,” said Hardin.

The orchestra concert is an annual benefit event for InConcert Sierra, a time-honored nonprofit arts organization, which began in 1946. Sponsorships are available for this concert, for individual chairs/musicians.

The concert is at 12889 Osborne Hill Road (the Seventh-day Adventist Church) in Grass Valley. For more information, please visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org or call 530-273-3990.

Source: InConcert Sierra