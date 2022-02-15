Swimming upstream: Miners Foundry to host Leftover Salmon

For over three decades, Leftover Salmon have been playing their own unique brand of bluegrass, incorporating drums (an almost-unheard-of rhythmic component in traditional bluegrass) to create their own style. Miners Foundry in Nevada City is pleased to welcome Leftover Salmon to its stage Feb. 17.

Pioneers of the jam-band scene, the Colorado group have indeed created a recipe to their sound that includes not only bluegrass but country, Zydeco, rock, and Cajun. The band’s most recent release, 2021’s “Brand New Good Old Days” finds them opening with a decidedly more upbeat cover of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” while delivering their unique formula for the remainder of the record, with new sounds to delight and captivate new and seasoned fans alike.

“I’m so glad I’m headed back on the road,” said the band’s guitarist/singer Vince Herman. “The Miners Foundry is a great old place; we haven’t been there in a long time.”

Tickets are general admission with limited seating. Proof of COVID vaccination or PCR test within 72 hours will be required for all of those entering the hall. Masks will be required unless actively eating or drinking.

For tickets and general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center

KNOW & GO WHAT: Leftover Salmon WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 17. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. WEBSITE & INFO: Visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040 TICKETS: General admission. $30 advance $35 door