Sweet dreams deferred: Understanding sleep apnea
May 28, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Sleep Apnea Answers
WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6
WHERE: Fit for Life Physical Therapy
INFO: Call 530-478-1933 to register
Physical Therapist Steve Crandall treats Miranda Smith for issues that may be related to sleep apnea. Photo by Mags Yen-Chuang Matthews
