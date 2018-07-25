Sweep the leg! — ‘The Karate Kid’ to show at Pioneer Park

TICKETS: $7/Adults, $5/17 & Under, Available online at http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com and at the gate. Credit Cards accepted.

WHEN: Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the film will start around sunset (8:30 p.m.) Saturday

WHAT: Movies Under the Pines presents The Karate Kid

Movies Under the Pines continues its summer lineup of classic family friendly films on Saturday at the Pioneer Park Bandshell in Nevada City, with a screening of "The Karate Kid" (Rated PG).

Released in 1984, "The Karate Kid" was written by Robert Mark Kamen ("The Fifth Element," "Taken"), directed by John G. Avildsen ("Rocky") and stars Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki "Pat" Morita, and Elizabeth Shue.

It is the story of Daniel (Macchio) who moves to Southern California with his mother, Lucille (Randee Heller), but quickly finds himself the target of a group of bullies who study karate at the Cobra Kai dojo.

Fortunately, Daniel befriends Mr. Miyagi (Morita), an unassuming repairman who just happens to be a martial arts master himself. Miyagi takes Daniel under his wing, training him in a more compassionate form of karate and preparing him to compete against the brutal Cobra Kai.

"The Karate Kid" was a commercial success upon release and garnered critical acclaim, earning Morita a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Famed film critic Roger Ebert called the film one of the year's best, gave it four stars out of four, and described it as an "exciting, sweet-tempered, heart-warming story with one of the most interesting friendships in a long time."

Vastly popular, "The Karate Kid" spawned three sequels of rapidly descending merit, as well as a Saturday-morning cartoon series.

The film features the Goju-ryu, Goju Kai style of karate. To help provide the audience a deeper understanding of martial arts, Gold Country Kuk Sool Won will give an inspiring presentation before the film.

Gold Country Kuk Sool Won is owned and operated by husband and wife team, Tony and Lila Reyna. Now in it's 24th year of business in Nevada County, Gold Country Kuk Sool Won is truly a family martial arts school with current students ranging from ages 3-80.

Gold Country Kuk Sool Won has 350 students with over 50 active black belts.

Kuk Sool Won is a comprehensive Korean martial art. The motto at Gold Country Kuk Sool Won is: Etiquette, Patience, and Practice.

They believe if you have good etiquette, are patient, and work hard then there are few things you won't be able to accomplish in life.

Presented by the Nevada City Film Festival, Movies Under the Pines brings in state of the art projection and sound to create an outdoor movie theatre in Pioneer Park.

Saturday night's movie is the second of three screenings this summer that will conclude on Aug. 18 with Christopher Guest's hilarious mockumentary, "Best in Show."

Blankets and low back chairs are suggested. Beer, wine, popcorn, soft drinks, and other treats are available for purchase. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks allowed. Outside alcoholic beverages prohibited. Ready-made picnic baskets can be purchased ahead of time from BriarPatch Co-op.