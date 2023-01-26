Swami Beyondananda

Paul Emery’s Nevada City LIVE! welcomes back the Swami Beyondananda on Friday at the historic Nevada Theatre in downtown Nevada City.

 Provided photo

Paul Emery’s Nevada City LIVE! welcomes back the Swami Beyondananda on Friday, January 27, at the historic Nevada Theatre in downtown Nevada City.

In these serious times – where there’s definitely something funny going on – laughter keeps us sane. This heart-opening, mind-expanding, funny and insightful comedy set will help you wake up laughing — and provide plenty of “aha’s” in the wake of the ha-ha’s.