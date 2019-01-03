SVER brings Scandinavia to Nevada City

SVER play grand Norwegian folk music at the historic Odd Fellows Lodge in downtown Nevada City Monday. With relentless energy and seductive spark, their imaginative soundscapes, grooves, and melodies will take you on a journey over the Norwegian fjords and mountains, into the lively pubs and back out into the deep forest of their musicality.

Members of the group have performed in Nevada City as part of Alasdair Fraser's annual Ceilidh in the Park and taught at Sierra Fiddle Camp.

In December of 2018, their fourth album "Reverie" was released, the long-awaited follow up to the critically acclaimed albums "Fryd" (2015), "Fruen" (2010), and "SVER" (2007).

SVER has often been described as "sounding electric without electricity," and their flexible musicianship has made them an attractive backing band for some of Scandinavia's leading singers. That has lead to performances on television, main stage festivals and positions in the radio charts with the music ranging from folk to reggae/dancehall and rap.

SVER includes Olav Luksengård Mjelva (fiddle and Hardanger fiddle), Anders Hall (fiddle and viola), Leif Ingvar Ranøien (diatonic accordion), Adam Johansson (guitar) and Jens Linell (Drums and percussion).

Olav and Leif Ingvar have played together since 2002. Vidar Berge joined the group in 2007 on guitar and together they released the self-titled album "SVER". In the spring of 2008, Anders and Jens completed the band, and they released "Fruen" in 2010. Vidar quit the band later that year and Adam joined the group. Since 2011 SVER has collaborated with the Swedish dance-hall artist Snakka San.