Suzy Bogguss to perform at The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts will welcome Grammy award-winning and Platinum selling artist Suzy Bogguss to its Marisa Funk Theater on May 25.

Suzy Bogguss is one to chase the muse wherever it may lead, as she has covered Country, Swing, Jazz, Folk, Americana and Roots music. During the creative explosion of the ‘90s golden days of country music, Suzy Bogguss scored a string of Top 10 singles with country radio staples like “Outbound Plane,” “Drive South,” “Hey Cinderella,” “Letting Go” and “Aces,” and her 1991 album of that name was certified Platinum. In addition, she scored a trio of Gold albums and notched more than 3 million sales.

In the fall of 2016, she released Aces Redux, a re-recording of her platinum selling album Aces, to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the original release, with fresh arrangements and her signature sparkling vocals that highlights who she is as an artist today.

Suzy’s 2015 album Lucky is a heartfelt homage to the songwriting of Merle Haggard who is “a hell of a storyteller,” says Suzy. “When I hear his songs, I feel like I’m listening in on someone’s life.” On Lucky, Suzy does more than just listen — the CMA, ACM and Grammy Award-winning singer makes the country rebel’s compositions her own, reinterpreting classics like “The Bottle Let Me Down,” “Silver Wings” and “Today I Started Loving You Again” from a female point of view. Some may recall she kicked off her career with the release of the Illinois native’s 1989 major label debut, Somewhere Between, named after one of Haggard’s early songs. With Lucky, Bogguss dove deeper into Haggard’s catalog, taking care to hold on to that original vision of finding songs that resonated with her, not just pulling out and recycling the hits. “Merle is one of the most masculine songwriters I’ve ever heard, and I’ve been watching boys cover his music for years. I just thought, ‘Why couldn’t a girl do this?’” Suzy says. Turns out, a woman can—especially if that woman is Suzy Bogguss, one of country music’s most pristine and evocative vocalists.

Her live performance – which includes her hits and choice material from her critically acclaimed albums, has been lauded by fans and critics as “a show not to miss!” Suzy’s appeal has never wavered and her fan base continues to grow with constant touring around the globe.

Source: The Center for the Arts

KNOW & GO WHAT: Suzy Bogguss WHERE: The Center for the Arts’ Marisa Funk Theater, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Wednesday, May 25. Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. TICKETS: $25-40 MORE INFO: Visit thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384