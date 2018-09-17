Suzie Daggett: Peace & gratitude

Like many baby boomers, I have reached a time in my life where more joy, awareness, happiness, kindness, and softer life layers are experienced.

When one reaches a certain age, a natural slowing of the rhythm of life occurs while opportunities to allow and accept change pop up. I now breathe deeply into just being with what is. I am no longer trying to fix or control everything (at least most of the time).

Allowing my world to revolve easily with an inner sense of peace and gratitude is my mantra. I take time to observe and enjoy my friends, family and surroundings. It was not always this way.

Hustle and bustle

In my extremely productive years, I was a fast mover and shaker, multi-tasking to the max. I was a big doer, with a full calendar.

Along with raising our two children, I had many career tracks, each with different business considerations. I enjoyed it all as I learned about myself and life in general.

In time, the flow of my busy schedule shifted to more quiet moments with less intense doing. I had entered the time of peace and gratitude.

If you are interested in living in peace and gratitude, consider this: When driving, allow those who feel a need to dominate the road to have it. Perhaps there is a valid reason to be driving like a fool, and perhaps not. Your job as a peaceful person is to be OK with giving an inch or a mile. Try it with a smile!

When you find yourself in a confrontational situation, take a breath and realize it is better to respect and allow than to fight and disagree. Perhaps you do not need to let the world know your political views, perhaps you can let go of the need to be right, perhaps you can allow a person you disagree with to have their say.

Just breathe

Find your way to a neutral, conciliatory position to bring peace and freedom to a situation.

When you are having an off or sad day, close your eyes, quiet your mind and reflect on a tranquil moment. Most likely your memory will search out a heart and soul feeling rather than your current disjointed worry. Switching to a higher soulful vibration brings peace.

At the beginning and end of your day, find experiences or people you are grateful for. This can be a moment of relief in a stressed day, remembering a compliment given or focusing on someone you love.

Put your attention on a specific moment you felt grateful for what you have or who you are. Your family, health, home, friends, job and fuzzy animals all contain countless diamonds of gratitude. Consider starting a gratitude journal.

Say "thank you" with heartfelt feeling to those you encounter during your day. A smile and gratitude go a long way to making the world a better place. Do this daily.

I embrace change with peace and gratitude.

We are leaving the community in a few months to be with our kids in Colorado and this will be my last column. With a genuine heart centered adieu, adios, and farewell, I am deeply grateful to you for reading my columns and to The Union for publishing them.

Thank you for being an attentive audience! Be kind to yourself and others. This will bring you peace, creating gratitude and a spirit filled life of ease and acceptance.

Suzie Daggett is a writer and speaker. Her newest book is "The Pink Door: Moms' Journey to the Other Side" where she shares her thoughts about the passage from life to death. She can be reached at Suzie.daggett@gmail.com or http://www.suziedaggett.com.