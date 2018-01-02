Suzie Daggett: Inspired thoughts & resolutions

"I don't eat junk foods and I don't think junk thoughts", said the Peace Pilgrim, Mildred Lisette Norman, who walked across the United States at least seven times over 28 years.

This thought, plus faith in the essence of love, helped her daily as she walked without knowing where she would find shelter or food. I find her quote very inspiring.

How can her belief about junk thoughts help us as we dive into 2018? Let's start with New Year resolutions.

If you have made a resolution, understanding how your thoughts direct your actions can be helpful. The intention to lose weight is a typical resolution. You are determined to go to the gym or walk every day.

Yet, slowly your resolve dissolves within a few weeks. Why? Were your goals too ambitious? Did that hamburger and fries smell too good? Did your workout buddy let you down? Did your mind start finding ways to trick you, believing that going to the gym will not work because it never has in the past?

Those thoughts are random junk thoughts! Your mind begins to believe those thoughts rather than your intentions and starts to control your actions.

You can control a junk thought when you realize you are not your mind or your thought — a thought is just that — a thought. It can be random or specific, good or bad. You can neutralize your controlling thoughts, allowing a positive thought to replace a junk thought.

Giving a junk thought time and energy allows it to becomes a bigger, domineering thought. When you recognize junk for what it is, it can dissipate.

A junk thought can be based in any of the following: fear, worry, anxiety, concerns, suspicions, hopelessness, being critical, over-whelming stress and so much more.

Get rid of the junk

To keep your resolutions strong to avoid junk thoughts, try this:

Go slow — most likely you cannot change your old habits in a month or two. Give yourself space and self-appreciation to change little by little. Slowly, with patience.

Write down your positive steps or resolutions and how or where you might get tripped up or tricked by a junk thought. Keep this list visible.

Give your junk thought a name so you can have a conversation with it. You are the controller of where your mind goes. You can choose junk or a positive spin.

Keep your deepest resolution to yourself. This gives you inner power to be working on a positive mind set. As Nike says: Just do it. Quietly.

You and you alone have the ability to buy into a junk thought. Practice letting a junk thought go. Practice, practice, practice.

Be conscious of when you switch from a junk worry to a treasured moment. See how it feels. Try it again and again.

Be grateful you have the power and will to change. Smile with this thought.

Focusing on your intentions is something to celebrate! When you get into the rhythm of inner change, you will be able to see yourself in a new positive light. This is one of the best New Year's resolutions you can offer yourself!

Suzie Daggett is a writer and speaker. Her newest book is "The Pink Door: Moms' Journey to the Other Side" where she shares her thoughts about the passage from life to death. She can be reached at Suzie.daggett@gmail.com or http://www.suziedaggett.com.