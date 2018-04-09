Suzie Daggett: Find your inspiration

I love to be inspired by the life I see around me. With open eyes and heart I observe the gentleness of life; the smiles of gratitude on a stranger's face; the courage, fortitude, compassion and indomitable spirit of the human race; a moment when resilience overcomes adversity, and simple acts of kindness.

When I am in tune with living an inspired life, my life flows and events unfold to direct and guide me to a deeper appreciation of all that is.

An inspired moment can come when least expected. Recently on a quiet empty beach back dropped by the setting sun, I saw this magnificent horse and rider.

The gal was giving the horse a workout and it just took my breath away. They operated as one fluid unit. Horses are foreign to me with their large bulky frames and seemingly unpredictable moods.

The rider and horse had no fear, no reservations, just courage and grace. What I experienced was joy and exhilaration as an observer. I was so grateful for this moment of inspired bliss.

To find inspiration, I intentionally look for what would lift me up. When reading a book or magazine article, watching a movie or podcast, I focus on the good, on ways people change for the better no matter what the circumstances are.

Recommended Stories For You

I deliberately seek information to make my heart and soul sing. I consider what makes me expand with contentedness rather than contract with fear.

I want to see or read about people and events where there is a good ending, where love and awareness triumph, where tears appear, where there is hope, genius, artistry, adversity overcome, beauty, expansiveness, delight — well you get the picture.

If you are interested in finding new ways to tap into what inspires you, consider this:

Notice what or who makes you smile, then smile back.

Recognize when a particular sentence or scene lights you up, where your eye lingers or you reread because you felt hope and love.

Watch where your eyes wander when you are reading the paper, an article or a book. What do you search out? What gives you pleasure?

Discover what makes you curious about life and why.

Find your tribe of like minded people who support all that is good in life, who uplift you as you do them.

Write, dance, garden, exercise, walk in nature, swim, get your toes in dirt, ponder the sunset, pet your animals, create, smell the roses … whatever it is that brings you joy, do it.

There is so much good in life and there are plenty of opportunities to turn a sour thought into one filled with peace, wonder and happiness.

Find your way to be inspired and give gratitude for what is presented when your eyes are open and available to experience inspired thoughts or deeds.

Suzie Daggett is a writer and speaker. Her newest book is "The Pink Door: Moms' Journey to the Other Side" where she shares her thoughts about the passage from life to death. She can be reached at Suzie.daggett@gmail.com or http://www.suziedaggett.com.