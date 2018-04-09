Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital recognized as ‘Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality’

Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital earned recognition as a "Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality" by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational arm of the country's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization.

The annual survey, conducted by Healthcare Equality Index, recognizes facilities that meet key criteria, including foundational elements of LGBTQ patient-centered care, LGBTQ patient services and support, employee benefits and policies, and LGBTQ patient and community engagement.

"Providing a welcoming, supportive environment for every one of our patients, employees and physicians is at the heart of everything we do," said Mitch Hanna, CEO of Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital. "It's a great honor to receive this recognition that shows our steadfast commitment to continually enhance our care for the LGBTQ community."

The hospital joins a select group of healthcare facilities nationwide, including 20 Sutter Health affiliates, named as Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality.

Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital was recognized for its high scores on its policies and practices that are dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of patients, visitors and employees.

A record 626 healthcare facilities actively participated in the Healthcare Equality Index 2018 survey. In addition, the HRC Foundation proactively researched key policies at more than 900 non-participating hospitals.

"With some of our biggest battles still ahead of us, it is crucial that institutions continue to demonstrate that the march toward full equality is not slowing down," said HRC President Chad Griffin. "The 626 participants in this year's HEI continue this march in partnership with the LGBTQ community and we commend them for their leadership. For over a decade, the HEI has been the roadmap to closing the gap in ensuring equal care to LGBTQ patients and their families, and we urge every healthcare facility to join us in this continuing effort to provide inclusive care to all."

For more information about the HEI, or to download a free copy of the report, visit http://www.hrc.org/hei.

Source: Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.