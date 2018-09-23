Susan George: Creating value for Nevada County

A resurgence in Nevada County tourism marketing is underway.

The board of supervisors has approved funding for an integrated Tourism Marketing Action Plan. It is an enhanced marketing initiative, over and above previous year efforts, and will be implemented during the coming year.

The Nevada County Economic Resource Council has been awarded the contract to manage the plan and as an initial rollout step a Tourism Marketing Committee has been formed.

The committee consists of representatives from local Chambers of Commerce, the Nevada County Economic Resource Council, the Arts Council, the Grass Valley and Truckee Downtown Associations, Bear Yuba Land Trust, Donner Summit Area Association, and event venues such as the Nevada County Fair Grounds, Center for the Arts and Miners Foundry.

A lively exchange of ideas and a few short-term objectives intended to help launch the program came out of the first committee meeting.

Tourism tools

Recommended Stories For You

The GoNevadaCounty.com website is an important tourism marketing tool administered by The Union. The tracking of website activity produces data about visitor habits and topics of interest.

Analysis of the data generated will help shape the expanded marketing campaign using Google Ads, on-line marketing that leverages ads through the use of keywords and phrases relative to age, geography, interests and on-line behavior. The targeted messaging will be delivered to unique audience profiles, built specifically to engage visitors and drive traffic to GoNevadaCounty.com.

Fresh content promoting Nevada County will be posted regularly on the tourism blog in an effort to connect directly with people interested in exploring the area.

Also, the integration of Trip Advisor is slated to become a new feature on GoNevadaCounty.com. This addition to the website will serve as a convenience to visitors making travel arrangements and in so doing the site's effectiveness as a tourism marketing tool will be even more effective.

A "press room" portal on GoNevadaCounty.com will be revived and revised to serve as a complete resource for journalists looking for the latest news about Nevada County. The portal is set to include written content, photos and short videos that highlight wedding resources, area events, points of interest, outdoor recreation and other tourism related activities.

Promoting the area

The countywide web-based Trumba Calendar established in 2010 has been an effective channel for planning and promoting area events. Online event registration allows attendees to register for events with customizable forms integrated with the calendar.

Trumba's mobile calendar views and data feeds integrate with mobile apps, helping to expand its reach to more audiences. Complimentary training on the use of the calendar will be scheduled soon.

Both beginner and advanced training will cover topics such as information about best practices for submitting events, added features for promoting events and editor account display options.

The Grass Valley/Nevada City Cultural District Partners will oversee the development an Interactive Asset Map designed to tie together and map the cultural resources within the County. The database of cultural assets will be maintained and managed by the Nevada County Arts Council and the interactive mapping system will be available for public use.

The mapping system will be organic in nature, having the ability to be revised and updated over time to ensure accuracy.

Expanding the local economy

Another important element of the Tourism Marketing Action Plan is the decision to renew Nevada County's membership in the Gold Country Visitors Association.

The association is a marketing collective under the California Travel and Tourism Commission. It is comprised of nine counties and other tourism sector partners in the Gold Country region. It receives matching funds from California Travel and Tourism Commission for collaborative marketing activities. This relationship also affords members the opportunity to connect with international contacts.

One such contact is Destination Counselors International based in Canada. Air Canada has a new flight from Vancouver to Sacramento, a great opening for promotion of Gold Country travel experiences.

The Tourism Marketing Action Plan is an exciting and practical initiative designed to expand the tourism sector of the local economy.

A promising secondary benefit of the marketing campaign is the great opportunity for local stakeholders to work together to create a positive outcome for the benefit of our community.

Susan George is a co-founder of The Nevada County Regional Chambers of Commerce. She can be reached at sugeorge@earthlink.net.