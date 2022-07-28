Surf’s up: ‘The Endless Summer’ screens at Auburn State Theatre
On any day of the year, it’s summer somewhere in the world.
Bruce Brown’s now-classic surf documentary film, The Endless Summer, highlights the adventures of two California surfers, Mike Hynson and Robert August, hitting the road to follow summer and surf around the world.
Despite the balmy Mediterranean climate of their native California, cold ocean currents make local beaches inhospitable during the winter, without later, modern wetsuits. So Mike and Robert travel to the coasts of Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, Hawaii, Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa in a quest for new surf spots while introducing locals to the sport along the way.
The Endless Summer was directed, produced and narrated by Bruce Brown. The film’s surf rock soundtrack was provided by The Sandals, and the theme song, written by Gaston Georis and John Blakeley of the Sandals, became one of the best-known film themes in the surf movie genre.
The film will be shown Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn. For more information, visit AuburnStateTheatre.org or call 530-885-0156.
Source: Auburn State Theatre
WHAT: The Endless Summer
WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.
RUN TIME: 1 hr. 35 min.
WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
ADMISSION: $10
MORE INFO: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156
