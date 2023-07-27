The Stone House is offering a monthly Supperclub Tasting Menu event, featuring exquisite and world-influenced dishes designed and prepared by house Chef, Garett Dakan. Enjoy a five-course meal with a beverage pairing, the menu is curated with sustainable values at the core and features fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients. Make a reservation for this weekend’s Supperclub Tasting menu Sunday, July 30, and experience this once-in-a-lifetime uniquely crafted Menu, featuring mushrooms from the Mushroom Barn. Reservation Link: www.stonehouse.io/restaurant.
SupperClub at The Stone House: Featuring the Mushroom Barn
