This screening is presented at Del Oro Theatre as a benefit for the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council.

Nothing beats the fun of seeing a classic movie on the big screen! Flash back to 1978 for a one-night screening of Superman (1978), starring Christopher Reeve, Gene Hackman, and Margot Kidder. Tickets are only $5 and proceeds will benefit local first responders through the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council.

Superman (1978 – Rated PG) An alien orphan is sent from his dying planet to Earth, where he grows up to become his adoptive home's first and greatest superhero in this beloved classic. The movie depicts the origin of Superman, played here to perfection by Christopher Reeve. The story includes his infancy as Kal-El, son of Jor-El (Marlon Brando) of Krypton and his youthful years with the Kent family in the rural town of Smallville. It traces his journey to the Fortress of Solitude where he learns who he really is and why he was sent to Earth. Disguised as reporter Clark Kent, he adopts a mild-mannered disposition working at the Daily Planet in Metropolis and develops a romance with Lois Lane (Margot Kidder) whilst battling the villainous Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman).