Sunday night special: Purdon’s Crossing and Jeff Wright to play Wild Eye Pub
February 21, 2019
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Sunday Night Music Series featuring Purdon’s Crossing
WHERE: Wild Eye Pub, 535 Mill Street, Grass Valley
WHEN: Sunday, February 24, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
TICKETS: Cover $5-10; proceeds go to One Source, a local nonprofit that provides free respite for family caregivers.
INFO: 530-263-3423
This month, the Sunday Night Music Series at Wild Eye Pub will feature Purdon's Crossing and Jeff Wright.
Purdon's Crossing is a four-part, harmony-heavy group of classically-trained ne'er-do-wells who refuse to choose a genre, instead playing an eclectic mix of jazz, bluegrass, blues, and snarky originals. Between them, they play 13 instruments, including saxophone, keyboards, dobro, banjo and, accordion. Sometimes beautiful, sometimes hilarious, always entertaining.
Jeff Wright is a talented songwriter, singer, and guitarist who used to be a member of Purdon's Crossing – but we're not bitter. He currently performs with Playing Possum, but tonight will be part of an ensemble one might call "Possum Crossin'." The ladies of Purdon's Crossing will add their ethereal harmonies to Jeff's already fabulous songs to create a fabulous celebration of fabulousness.
Come on down for some fine music, local food, and libations. Proceeds go to One Source, a local nonprofit that provides free respite for family caregivers.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Sunday Night Music Series featuring Purdon’s Crossing
WHERE: Wild Eye Pub, 535 Mill Street, Grass Valley
WHEN: Sunday, February 24, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
TICKETS: Cover $5-10; proceeds go to One Source, a local nonprofit that provides free respite for family caregivers.
INFO: 530-263-3423
Trending In: Entertainment
- From Hawaii with love: Slack key guitarist Makana brings signature sound to the mainland
- We will rock you: A night at the Vets Hall with Queen
- Bard-y hearty: High school students shine in Poetry Out Loud
- Giant Steps get down at Golden Era in Nevada City tonight
- 5 things to know about chain control in Lake Tahoe before you go
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley resident hits up Grammy Awards ceremony for third time
- Three Grass Valley arrests involve drugs, alcohol
- More snow possible down to 1,000 feet for Nevada County
- SCHOOL CLOSURES: Western Nevada County schools closed today
- Rona Cook & Carissa Cook Stroh: We would like to humbly thank you all for supporting Friar Tuck’s
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.