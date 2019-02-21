Sunday night special: Purdon’s Crossing and Jeff Wright to play Wild Eye Pub

TICKETS: Cover $5-10; proceeds go to One Source, a local nonprofit that provides free respite for family caregivers.

This month, the Sunday Night Music Series at Wild Eye Pub will feature Purdon's Crossing and Jeff Wright.

Purdon's Crossing is a four-part, harmony-heavy group of classically-trained ne'er-do-wells who refuse to choose a genre, instead playing an eclectic mix of jazz, bluegrass, blues, and snarky originals. Between them, they play 13 instruments, including saxophone, keyboards, dobro, banjo and, accordion. Sometimes beautiful, sometimes hilarious, always entertaining.

Jeff Wright is a talented songwriter, singer, and guitarist who used to be a member of Purdon's Crossing – but we're not bitter. He currently performs with Playing Possum, but tonight will be part of an ensemble one might call "Possum Crossin'." The ladies of Purdon's Crossing will add their ethereal harmonies to Jeff's already fabulous songs to create a fabulous celebration of fabulousness.

Come on down for some fine music, local food, and libations. Proceeds go to One Source, a local nonprofit that provides free respite for family caregivers.