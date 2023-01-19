Calendar Girls, a popular Sundance documentary will be shown at the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre on January 22 at 7 p.m. Rhythms Fitness Studio will introduce the film with a short live fitness dance demonstration and a raffle with fitness prizes.
Calendar Girls takes us on a journey with the Calendar Girls Senior Dance Team of South Florida. This active group of senior women perform all year long, helping to raise funds for non-profits while enjoying life and keeping themselves fit and engaged.
Interfaith Food Ministry of Nevada County will receive 20% of ticket sales. IFM is an organization that is supported by many senior volunteers and also benefits families and local seniors.
Beyond the good works, Calendar Girls is an inspiring story of women defying social expectations around age and beauty.
“Calendar Girls have danced their way into the hearts of Southwest Florida by performing for community events, charity fund-raisers, private parties, parades, nursing homes and much more. They are known for their community spirit and recognizable by their sometimes elegant, but more often their wild and wacky costumes. Their motto is Maturity in Motion, and they exemplify that during every performance. The Calendar Girls dance for fun and fitness, but more importantly they dance to raise awareness and funding for the Southeastern Guide Dogs, located in Palmetto, FL. “ (from Calendar Girls Senior Dance Team of South Florida.)
Before the film screens, Rhythms Fitness Studio instructor Mary Wollesen and some of her Zumba students will do an on-stage warm-up of Latin-inspired dances.
Swedish directors Maria Loohufvud and Love Martinsen found the Calendar Girls on a visit to southwest Florida and wanted to find a way to tell the story of these inspiring senior women who live to dance and help others. See the Calendar Girls story in their full-length documentary which scores 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
The film’s director(s) will join us via Zoom after the film for questions and answers.
Purchase tickets at TheOnyxTheatre.com. This event is at The Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City, an all ages venue.