Calendar Girls plays at The Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre on Jan. 22.

 Provided photo

Calendar Girls, a popular Sundance documentary will be shown at the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre on January 22 at 7 p.m. Rhythms Fitness Studio will introduce the film with a short live fitness dance demonstration and a raffle with fitness prizes.

Calendar Girls takes us on a journey with the Calendar Girls Senior Dance Team of South Florida. This active group of senior women perform all year long, helping to raise funds for non-profits while enjoying life and keeping themselves fit and engaged.