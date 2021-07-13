Summer Nights returns to downtown Nevada City this evening

During the last three Wednesdays in July, the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Nights fills the downtown streets with fun for the entire family. From entertainment by popular local bands and performers, to craft and food vendors – Summer Nights is the ultimate community party.

“Summer Nights is a Nevada City tradition where the whole town comes alive,” said Stuart Baker, Executive Director, Nevada City Chamber of Commerce. “Visitors can enjoy a meal, unwind with some live music or just relax with a stroll around our stores and craft booths.”

After taking a year off due to COVID, the 29th annual Summer Nights returns with familiar and new vendors and activities such as face painting, balloon animals and a bounce house for the kids, belly dancers Troupe al Ama, aerial dancers, a food court offering an array of delicious treats, and craft vendors selling clothing, jewelry, leather goods, crystals and minerals, vintage goods and more. Many of the downtown shops including Solstice, Rose Market and Shiva Moon will join in the fun by having their own booths on the streets with vintage clothing, furniture, jewelry and other one-of-a-kind gifts.

Producing Summer Nights this year is Lynn Skrukrud who comes to the event with a decade of experience organizing community events including youth specific ones. “My goal for Summer Nights is to bring the community back together; giving folks a place to socialize and catch up with those they haven’t seen for a while.”

Summer Nights wouldn’t be Summer Nights without its usual all-star lineup of local music. This year enjoy an eclectic mix featuring

Beyond the Rails, Public Safety, Blue Rock, World Beatnix, Star People Band, Kyle Ledson & Friends, The Rise, Outlaws and Angels, Farrow and the Peach Leaves, Aaron Ross, Sons of Boogie, Crossing 49, Dream and Dreamer, plus buskers on the streets.

The Chamber will also be selling beer from Three Forks Brewery and wine from Nevada City Winery.

Take the Shuttle Drop your group off in town and then park your car and catch the Shuttle from the Nevada County Government Center at 950 Maidu Avenue. Shuttle costs $3 per person or $10 for groups. Dogs are allowed on the shuttle, on a leash or in your lap. Shuttle hours: 5:30-10 p.m.

Interested in volunteering or being a vendor? Go to http://www.nevadacitychamber.com for more information.

KNOW & GO WHO: Nevada City Chamber of Commerce presents WHAT: 29th Annual Summer Nights in Nevada City WHERE: Historical Downtown Nevada City WHEN: Wednesdays, July 14, 21, 28, 6-9:30 p.m. INFO: http://www.nevadacitychamber.com

Provided photo