This July during the popular Summer Nights in Nevada City, The Miners Foundry and KVMR will present the Spring Street Stage, featuring live local music favorites on Wednesday nights, 6-9:30 p.m. Full bar outdoors and music all evening!
This year’s line up includes a diverse range of bands and musical genres.
Possum
On July 12, the Spring Street Stage will showcase Possum. Possum plays Dead to create a family friendly environment to celebrate the timeless music of the Grateful Dead. A blend of Americana, rock, blues and jazz.
Formed in 2015, ignited by the flame of the Grateful Dead’s final Fare Thee Well tour, Scott Larson and Clif Edwards joined together to keep the candle burning. The light grew brighter when Tyler Moore joined in 2016 then intensified with the arrival of Christian Gutt in 2018. The embers grew brighter with the arrival of Dave Finberg in 2021 and David Ekstrom in 2022…the fire now burns hotter than ever.
With Garcia-inspired creativity Cliff Edwards plays lead guitar and sings. David Ekstrom handles rhythm guitar and vocal harmonies. Dave Finberg tickles the ivories while the rhythms are held down by Scott Larson providing bass and vocals, along with Tyler Moore and Christian Gutt on drums and percussion.
Planet Jam
Planet Jam plays the second Nevada City Summer Nights on July 19. Get ready to dance as their music has rippin’ rock solos, poppin’ reggae rhythms and fresh Gypsy licks, dubby and tight, modern with ancient tap roots. The band is Marius Todirita on guitar, vocals, and keyboard, Kacy Todirita on bass and vocals, and Martin Webb on drums and percussion.
Planet Jam lyrics say stuff that makes sense. They positively present ideas of change about border issues, political hypocrisy, seven generation awareness, freedom of expression, spiritual and cultural evolution as well as experiences that Marius had in the Romanian Army as a draftee Private during that country’s 1989 revolution.
Banner Mountain Blues Band
On July 26 Banner Mountain Blues Band takes the Spring Street Stage, playing the blues, R&B, Funk, as well as a collection of fun and highly danceable cover songs that connects with crowds, both young and old! Members have opened and toured with notable bands near and far. July 26 will showcase Jerry Earwood on lead vocals and harmonica, Visa Eksyma on guitar and vocals, Steve Sheppard on bass, Herb Houston on Keys, and Artie Chavez on drums.
Banner Mountain Blues Band, Northern California’s finest blues band, brings their high energy, quality, and variety of selected songs ranging from Robert Johnson, Muddy Waters, Little Walter to Fabulous Thunderbirds, to Paul Butterfield Blues Band, to Robert Cray, BB King, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton, along with other contemporary blues greats such as Tommy Castro and The Painkillers!
“With so many talented local musicians, Summer Nights is a great opportunity to highlight them and bring people to our side of town to listen to great music, socialize and get a chance to visit our neighboring businesses,” says Gretchen Bond.
Located just one block off of Nevada City’s main thoroughfare, Spring Street is home to KVMR, the Miners Foundry and boutique shops and restaurants such as Nevada City Winery, Golden Era, Cosmic Roots Market, and Mountain Pastimes.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Spring Street Stage Summer Nights WHEN: Wednesday evenings: July 12, 19, and 26, 6 — 9 p.m. WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City INFO: www.minersfoundry.org and www.kvmr.org Free admission