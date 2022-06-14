Summer Movies for Kids begins June 21 at Del Oro Theatre
Are you looking for fun activities for your kids this summer? Sierra Theaters will offer six weeks of kids’ movies at bargain prices at Del Oro Theatre beginning June 21 and continuing through July 26. Each movie will play Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. The snack bar will be open. The air conditioning will be on. All seats are only $5.
The series begins on June 21 with “Tom and Jerry the Movie” and continues with some of the most popular kids movies from the last two years, including “Boss Baby 2,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “Peter Rabbit 2,” and “The Croods: A New Age.” All films shown are rated PG, and will be shown in digital projection and digital surround sound in the main auditorium at the Del Oro Theatre.
Advanced tickets can be purchased at the Del Oro Box Office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com. For more information, please call the Del Oro Theatre at 530-272-1646 or the Sierra Theaters Business Office at 530-477-1100.
Source: Sierra Theatres
Summer Movies for Kids 2022
June 21: Tom & Jerry
June 28: Boss Baby 2
July 5: Space Jam: A New Legacy
July 12: Clifford the Big Red Dog
July 19: Peter Rabbit 2
July 26: The Croods: A New Age
KNOW & GO
WHO: Del Oro Theatre
WHAT: Summer Movies for Kids
WHEN: Every Tuesday at 10 a.m., June 21 – July 26
WHERE: Del Oro Theatre, 165 Mill Street, Grass Valley
TICKETS: $5 Tickets, $5 Snack Pack – available at the Box Office or online
MORE INFO: Visit http://www.sierratheaters.com or call 530-272-1646
