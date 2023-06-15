Are you looking for fun activities for your kids this summer? Sierra Theaters is pleased to offer six weeks of kids’ movies at bargain prices at Del Oro Theatre beginning June 20 and continuing through July 25. Each movie will play Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. — except for July 4 week when the movie will play Wednesday morning, July 5. All films shown are rated PG, and will be shown in stunning digital projection and digital surround sound in the main auditorium at the Del Oro Theatre. The snack bar will be open! The air conditioning will be on. All seats are only $5.
The series begins on June 20 with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and continues with some of the most popular kids movies from the last year including the musical extravaganza Sing 2 on June 27 and the Oscar®-nominated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Wednesday, July 5. Gru’s origin story, Minions: The Rise of Gru plays on July 11 and the film based on the beloved children’s book Lyle, Lyle Crocodile plays on July 18. The series finishes with Superman’s crime-fighting dog in DC League of Super Pets on July 25.