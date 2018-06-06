Summer Movies for Kids begins at Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley

WHEN: 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday, June 12 through Aug. 1

Sierra Theaters is ready to offer eight weeks of kids' movies at bargain prices at Del Oro Theatre beginning Tuesday and continuing through Aug. 1.

Each movie will play at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The snack bar will be open. The air conditioning will be on. A pass to the whole series is only $20, and makes a great "end of school" gift for kindergarten graduates or young students.

The series begins on Tuesday with "The Lego Batman Movie" and continues with some of the most popular kids movies from 2017, including "The Boss Baby," the Oscar-nominated film starring Alec Baldwin and Steve Buscemi, in which a suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby pairs up with his 7-year old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co.

The series continues with "Smurfs: The Lost Village," "Captain Underpants" (playing Tuesday and Thursday, July 3 and 5 (no show on Wednesday, July 4), "Despicable Me 3," "The Emoji Movie," "The Lego Ninjago Movie" and "Ferdinand," also nominated for an Oscar.

All films shown are rated PG, and will be shown in stunning digital projection and digital surround sound in the main auditorium at the Del Oro Theatre.

This summer, the series will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters. For over 30 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County has provided mentoring and support services to children who face adversity, helping them to realize their full potential and build their futures.

Recommended Stories For You

The 8th annual Series is presented with support from four community sponsors: The Book Seller, Nevada County Fairgrounds, Yubadocs and Gold Country Gymnastics.

Advanced tickets and series passes can be purchased at the Del Oro Box Office. Individual tickets are only $3.50. A series pass gets you in to all eight movies for only $20 (limit two admissions per movie).

For more information, please call the Del Oro Theatre at 530-272-1646.

Source: Sierra Theaters