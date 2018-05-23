Summer films for families: Movies Under the Pines returns to Nevada City this summer

For summer 2018, the Nevada City Film Festival presents Movies Under the Pines, an outdoor cinema experience for the entire family, Saturdays, June 16, July 28 and Aug. 18 at the Pioneer Park Bandshell in Nevada City.

The film festival has carefully selected films that both kids and parents will enjoy. This year's films include:

June 16 — "The Great Outdoors" (1988): Directed by Howard Deutch and written by John Hughes. When an unannounced, uninvited and unwelcome family of fun-loving misfits converge upon a lakeside resort to join their relatives for a summer of relaxation, the result is anything but restful in this raucous comedy starring Dan Aykroyd, John Candy and Annette Bening.

July 28 — "Karate Kid" (1984): Directed by John Avildsen and produced by Jerry Weintraub, and starring Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita and Elisabeth Shue, is an underdog story about a martial arts master who agrees to teach karate to a bullied teenager.

August 18 – "Best in Show "(2000): This film is a "behind the scenes" look into the highly competitive and cut-throat world of dog-shows through the eyes of a group of ruthless dog owners. It's a fine example of writer-director-star Christopher Guest's gift for improv comedy, "Best in Show" boasts an appealingly quirky premise and a brilliantly talented cast including Parker Posey, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Jane Lynch, and more.

About the event

Recommended Stories For You

"Movies Under the Pines is one of those endearing and sweet community events that warm your heart. We wanted this year's films to reflect that feeling," said Jesse Locks, festival director. "It is so popular, we have people travel from all over to experience this movie magic in a beautiful outdoor setting,"

The film festival brings in state of the art projection and sound to create an outdoor movie theatre on the grass at each venue. Before each screening the film festival curates a special pre-show that includes screening local filmmakers works, movie trivia with fun festival prizes, and other events specific to each screening.

Beer, wine, popcorn, soft drinks, and ice cream available for purchase.

Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks are allowed. Outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited. Blankets and low back chairs are suggested.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. for picnicking, films begin at sunset, which depending on the time of year can be between 8-8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for general admission and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com and will also be available at the gate.

Source: Nevada City Film Festival.