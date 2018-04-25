Summer camps are ramping up for registration in Nevada County
April 25, 2018
Editor's note: Check out next week's expanded issue of Family Focus for a guide to fun summer activities for kids.
Summer is right around the corner and that means the Food Love Farm is hosting another year of camp and interested parents may want to register now for the early bird discount.
There are two sessions of fun on the farm: July 9-13 and July 16-20.
Camp activities run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with each day having its own unique theme around food and farming.
From planting seeds, harvesting vegetables and flowers, feeding chickens, taste testing and cooking fresh foods, creating art projects, running a mock farmer's market and more, the campers will surely have a super fun and hands-on experience.
And the Food Love Farm welcomes a new farm educator to the team, Hawa Naimzada.
For more information on the Food Love Farm summer camp visit http://www.SierraHarvest.org.
Source: Sierra Harvest.
