Summer camp fun from Chabad of Grass Valley
July 5, 2018
Camp Gan Israel in Grass Valley is part of the largest network of Jewish camping in the world. Each summer, from Alaska to Singapore and hundreds of points in between, more than 200,000 children experience the summer of a lifetime at Camp Gan Israel.
From preschoolers to junior high campers, all will enjoy a wide range of activities and field trips in a warm, vivacious Jewish atmosphere.
Camp Gan Israel is much more than a break from the school routine and winter activities. It is a comprehensive program, designed to strengthen the body and soul. The goal of the camp is to provide children with a rich and wholesome week of fun and excitement along with friendship and meaningful educational experiences.
Camp Gan Israel's outstanding program was put together with input from both parents and campers. The campers are challenged with exposure to a wide variety of sports; stimulated with Jewish themed art, songs, baking and drama; and inspired with a sense of Jewish pride and understanding.
Camp Gan Israel of the Foothills is directed by Chyena Yusewitz and it runs for one week only, with a trip every day. The camp runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 23-27, at the Foothills Event Center culminating with a Shabbat Dinner prepared and hosted by the campers on the final day of camp.
The camp co-sponsored by Chabad of Grass Valley, the Foothills Event Center and Skeebz Party Rentals.
For more information visit http://www.jewishgv.com/.
Source: Chabad of Grass Valley
