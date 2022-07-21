Sue Legate-Halford channels Janis Joplin: Musical tribute happens Saturday in Colfax

“They were astounded. … I was astounded!” Sue LeGate-Halford laughed.

About 20 years ago, John Driscoll of the Off Broadstreet theatre company asked LeGate-Halford if she could perform as Janis Joplin.

“I was only 12 when Janis died,” LeGate-Halford said. Although she was familiar with Joplin’s music, she said she wasn’t particularly a fan.

Nevertheless, LeGate-Halford nailed it in the audition. Her performance was so convincing that she has reprised her Janis Joplin tribute once or twice a year almost every year since then, often to sold-out audiences.

ROCK’N’BLUES IN COLFAX

This Saturday at 8 p.m. in downtown Colfax, LeGate-Halford tries “just a little bit harder” when she brings her live musical tribute to Joplin to the 160-seat Colfax Theater. She’ll be backed by her husband’s band Dave and the Cool Beans.

There won’t be dancing in the street, but there’s a dance floor up front for those who want to do a “full-tilt boogie” to classic ‘60s and ‘70s music.

The show will open with Dave and the Cool Beans. Dave Halford sings lead and plays rhythm guitar. Paul Turner plays lead guitar and backup vocals. Steve Sheppard lays down the bass line, and John Basa drives the beat on drums.

Keeping it all in the family, Turner’s wife Claire Diament-Turner will join the boys in the band on keyboards and vocals.

The Cool Beans specialize in replicating the iconic music of Joplin’s era with uncanny accuracy. Their repertoire ranges from the Beatles to Jefferson Airplane to the Buckinghams.

SUE GETS HER “GROWL” ON

After the intermission, LeGate-Halford will “get my growl on” and bring Joplin back to life with such classics as “Piece of My Heart,” “Move Over,” Bye, Bye Baby,” and Joplin’s only #1 hit, “Me and Bobby McGee.”

But it won’t be all Joplin she promised. She and her husband will do Sonny and Cher. “Dave’s a great vocalist.”

Also, onstage: Grace Slick (Jefferson Airplane), Tina Turner … and Amy Winehouse. “It works,” LeGate-Halford grinned.

Asked if she’s singing or acting when doing Joplin, she thought about it. “I think I’m acting more than singing – but ask me tomorrow, I might change my mind.”

CHEAP THRILLS

Joplin was kicked out of her high school choir in Port Arthur, Texas, but she found her groove in Austin. She dropped out of the University of Texas and followed her broken heart to San Francisco.

After several years of drugs and poverty, Joplin became a true overnight success when she blew the minds of the audience at the legendary 1967 Monterey Pop Festival. Her first album, Cheap Thrills with Big Brother and the Holding Company, went gold in just three days.

Joplin never lived to see “Me and Bobby McGee” hit #1 in 1971. Shortly after she recorded Kris Kristofferson’s song, she died of an accidental heroin overdose Oct. 4, 1970.

Janis Joplin was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. To date, she has sold 18.5 million albums – and still counting.

A GENEROUS IMPRESSARIO

The principal of LeGacy Presents theatre company, LeGate-Halford is a producer, director, writer, actress, singer – and you get the idea.

She even arranged the concessions for Saturday’s show.

“The Food Bank of Nevada County will be selling wine, coffee and soft drinks as well as popcorn, candy and pastries,” reported Nicole McNeely, executive director of the food bank. “Of course, all the proceeds will go to the food bank.”

“We’re really excited about doing this,” McNeely said. “It’s essential for us to get out in the community,” she said, both to raise money and awareness of the food bank but also to meet the growing, critical needs of low-income, homeless and other people who have fallen on hard times.

LeGate said she was more than happy not to have to deal with a liquor license – and she knows starving artists is not just an expression.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer and photographer in Nevada County. Contact him at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or http://www.tomdurkin-writer.net .

KNOW & GO What: Janis Joplin Live Tribute Who: Sue LeGate-Halford with Dave and the Cool Beans Where: Colfax Theatre, 49 S. Main St., Colfax When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23 Admission: $25 advance, $30 door Reservations & information: 530-268-5419 or www. LeGacyPresents.com

Sue LeGate-Halford and Dave Halford sing a Sonny and Cher duet in a previous Janis Joplin tribute show.

Photo by Philip Jacques

Paul Turner plays lead guitar with Dave and the Cool Beans.

Photo by Philip Jacques

From screamer to crooner, Sue LeGate-Halford explores the range of Janis Joplin’s hit songs.

Photo by Philip Jacques