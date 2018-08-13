Subaru donates blankets and messages of hope to local cancer patients

The patients at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital's Infusion Center were in for a wonderful surprise when community partners Gold Rush Subaru and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society stopped by to deliver hundreds of messages of hope and 80 new blankets as part of the Subaru Loves to Care campaign, according to a release.

"This is the second year we have donated blankets to the Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital Infusion Center," said Steve Snyder, owner of Gold Rush Subaru in Auburn. "This hospital serves the needs of this community and we try to give back as much as we can. We want people to know that we care about them, that we are thinking of them and that we want their treatments to be successful."

Subaru has donated more than 105,000 blankets nationwide to spread warmth and hope to those fighting cancer across the country. Along with blankets, messages of encouragement were delivered to each person handwritten by Subaru's employees and customers.

"This is so great," said William Reed, a patient receiving his 13th treatment at the center. "I look forward to using the blanket."

Reed is an Auburn resident who was diagnosed with cancer in October. His treatments at the Infusion Center take five to six hours each session and often make him feel cold and tired.

Ramona Higley, a three time cancer survivor, was also at the Infusion Center receiving a vitamin treatment with her dog, Maxi, when the Gold Rush Subaru team arrived to distribute the blankets.

Recommended Stories For You

"I am lucky to be here," said Higley, who was once told she had weeks to live. "It is really nice to have local people who want to show us their support and how much they care."

In addition to the donation at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Subaru and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society have visited more than 10 facilities in the region this month distributing cards and blankets including Sutter Health facilities in Roseville and Modesto.

"We are so grateful for the generous and thoughtful gestures from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as well as members of our own community," said Cheryl Hendriksen, R.N., Infusion Center nurse. "They are delivering smiles and happiness to our patients and their families."

Wrapped in her new blanket, Higley and her dog snuggle up for a nap in her reclining infusion chair.

"I have been battling cancer for the past 33 years," said Higley, a Grass Valley resident. "It can get pretty rough. Anyone fighting this disease needs all the support they can get, so it is very wonderful that we have this care team and local supporters who want to help provide hope."

For more information about the Subaru Loves to Care campaign, visit subaru.com/loves-to-care.

Source: The Sutter Auburn Faith Infusion Center